Michael Baker International Strengthens Minneapolis Operations with Appointment of Kevin Anderson, P.E., D.B.I.A., as Office Manager

"Addressing Minnesota's infrastructure needs is of the utmost importance, especially given the state's ongoing investments to improve and integrate its transportation system," said Kent Zinn, P.E., S.E., Michael Baker's Vice President and Great Lakes Regional Director. "Leveraging Kevin's vast transportation background and project management expertise, the company is poised to provide innovative solutions to enhance the state's infrastructure."

Mr. Anderson brings more than 26 years of experience to his role at Michael Baker. He has managed all aspects of transportation projects, including bridge design, highway design, construction management, and quality management. For his most recent project, he served as the project manager leading the design for the St. Paul High Bridge Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) project. Previously, he worked 18 years for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) where he was involved in the agency's design-build program since its inception in 2001. This included serving as the MnDOT project manager for the $136 million I-494 design-build project.

Mr. Anderson earned his Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Minnesota and a certified Design-Build Professional.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

