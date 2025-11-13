Michael Baker International Strengthens Operational Excellence with Appointment of Chris Peters, P.E., S.E., as Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran to lead operations across firm's four verticals, driving efficiency and growth through streamlined processes and systems

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm has welcomed Chris Peters, P.E., S.E., as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Mr. Peters will focus on driving operational excellence across the firm's four verticals: Infrastructure; Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA); Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) – comprised of Michael Baker portfolio companies Tidal Basin Group and MLU Services, Inc. – and GovTech. Leveraging his deep industry expertise, Mr. Peters will implement advanced processes and systems designed to optimize efficiency, enhance collaboration and position the firm for continued growth and expansion.

"Chris brings exceptional leadership and a proven track record of operational success to Michael Baker International," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "His deep industry expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our operations, enhance collaboration across our verticals to work as One Michael Baker and deliver innovative solutions that drive growth for our clients and our firm."

Mr. Peters has more than 30 years of architecture and engineering industry experience and has worked as a designer, department manager, mega-pursuit champion, client account manager, mega-pursuit manager and alternate delivery sales officer, among other roles. He most recently served as WSP USA's COO, leading more than 17,000 multi-discipline team members across six business lines as well as program management, health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) and IT. Earlier in his career, Mr. Peters held roles of increasing responsibility at HNTB, culminating in Division Operations leadership.

Mr. Peters holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Science degree in Structural Engineering from Iowa State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

