Michael Baker International Welcomes Chris Miller as Vice President, Total Rewards

Mr. Miller to oversee all aspects of the firm's compensation and benefits programs

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm has welcomed Chris Miller as Vice President, Total Rewards. In this role, Mr. Miller will oversee all aspects of the firm's compensation and benefits programs and ensure that they are among the most competitive offerings in the industry. He will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of Michael Baker's Total Rewards program, which includes compensation and benefits, such as health insurance coverage, 401(k) retirement plan, wellness program and other voluntary benefits.

"Michael Baker is committed to providing our people with fulfilling careers where they attain personal and professional satisfaction and make a demonstrable difference in the communities in which we live and serve. To achieve this goal and ensure we continue to attract and retain the industry's top talent, it is essential that we are positioned to offer strong compensation and benefits that match Michael Baker's commitment to excellence," said Bob Balanti, ICHRO at Michael Baker International. "As our firm continues to grow, I look forward to partnering with Chris as we shape our Total Rewards Program by investing in our people and the benefits they care most about."

Mr. Miller has more than 20 years of experience focusing on financial analysis, compensation and benefits programs across a number of industries. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he spent six years as Global Director of Corporate Benefits with Audia Group, a global company and industry leader in plastics compounding.

Mr. Miller earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University's Olin School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International