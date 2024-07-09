Michael Baker International Welcomes Daniel Filer, P.E., as Executive Vice President Operations

Industry veteran to lead all facets of the firm's Infrastructure segment project execution

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Daniel Filer, P.E., has joined the firm as Executive Vice President (EVP) Operations. In this role, Mr. Filer will be responsible for all facets of the firm's Infrastructure segment project execution. He will work across the organization to increase the tempo of operations and spur execution, ensuring that Michael Baker's staff is utilized efficiently and effectively and is delivering projects with even greater focus on achieving the highest standards of quality, innovation and exceptional client satisfaction. He will cultivate strong relationships with key clients and partners across the firm, providing them with a high level of engagement.

Mr. Filer will play a leading role in training, developing and retaining top talent. Additionally, he will enforce the firm's quality standards and assure the use of processes and tools, as well as support the implementation and adoption of new project management technology.

"As we evolve, grow and improve our business and further advance excellence throughout our company, we created the position of EVP Operations to bolster our organizational effectiveness and enhance our project execution," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Chief Operating Officer at Michael Baker International. "Daniel brings more than 25 years of engineering industry experience to our firm. I look forward to partnering with him to drive operational growth, optimize efficiency and maximize our firm's potential as we continue to grow."

Mr. Filer joins Michael Baker from Webber, a subsidiary of Ferrovial, where he had served as President of the firm's Infrastructure Management Division since 2018, leading strategy, financial performance, operations and client service for a portfolio of projects stretching from Anchorage, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President, Business Development for Ferrovial Construction (formerly Ferrovial Agroman), and Business Development Manager and Structural Engineer with HNTB. Mr. Filer also spent 11 years as a reserve engineer officer with the Louisiana Army National Guard, where he supervised heavy construction projects stateside and in hostile environments abroad.

Mr. Filer holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Louisiana Tech University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

