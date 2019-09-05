Michael Baker International Welcomes David Reel as Regional Practice Lead for Planning

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that David Reel has joined the firm as Regional Practice Lead for Planning. In this role, Mr. Reel will lead growth efforts for Michael Baker's Planning practice across the West Region, which includes 16 Michael Baker offices in California, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. His focus will be on expanding existing and introducing new markets and clients, while making sure the company's technical capabilities, quality standards and practices align. He is based in Michael Baker's Oakland office.

"Our planning project portfolio in the West Region is growing rapidly, with many more opportunities to pursue. Under David's leadership, we will be able to introduce our services to clients at the earliest stage of development as we work to create communities that are sustainable and meaningfully connect people to their environment," said Niek Veraart, Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead – Planning at Michael Baker. "David's innovative work is well-known in the industry and we are proud to welcome him to Michael Baker."

Mr. Reel brings more than 30 years of experience in design, planning and environmental analysis to his new role at Michael Baker. He joins the company from AECOM and its acquired companies, where he had previously worked since 1992. He most recently served as Principal/Vice President of Design Consulting Services and actively pursued environmental, planning and engineering projects in transportation and water infrastructure, aviation, ports, power, private mixed-use development and federal facilities, while overseeing staff and key clients. From 2000-2010, Mr. Reel was Vice President and Group Manager of Planning and Environmental Services at URS Corporation, where he managed a team of 40+ planning professionals and scientists, providing technical oversight and quality control for small and large planning, design and environmental projects. Earlier in his career, he served as a Project Manager with Dames & Moore Group (DMG) and Daniel, Mann, Johnson & Mendenhall (DMJM)—working on architectural and urban design and master planning projects in Asia and the Pacific Rim. These firms were acquired by URS and AECOM before combining into one company.

Throughout his career, Mr. Reel has managed large-scale on-call contracts for clients including Caltrans, NASA, Chevron, PG&E, San Francisco and Oakland International Airports, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, Department of Public Works and the Port of Oakland, among many others. His credentials as a contract and project manager include crucial experience in the private and public sector and he has established working relationships with local, state and federal agencies.

Mr. Reel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture, Master of Architecture degree and a Master of Urban Planning degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is a member of the American Planning Association, the Association of Environmental Professionals and the Urban Land Institute, among other associations.

