Michael Baker International Welcomes Denise Laferte as Vice President and National Practice Lead - Water

News provided by

Michael Baker International

29 Jun, 2023, 10:47 ET

Industry expert brings more than 25 years of experience to new role

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Denise Laferte has joined the firm as Vice President and National Practice Lead – Water. In this role, Ms. Laferte will drive growth across Michael Baker's Water Practice portfolio, while elevating the firm's brand and serving as a trusted advisor both internally and to clients nationwide.

"The efficient storage and conveyance of clean, secure water and the transport and disposal of residual wastes are vital to the well-being of our nation's communities, and Michael Baker is at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients for the entire spectrum of the water cycle," said Kent Zinn, P.E., S.E., President, Infrastructure at Michael Baker. "I welcome Denise and look forward to her leadership as we continue to advance Michael Baker's position at the forefront of water resource initiatives."

Ms. Laferte brings more than 25 years of industry experience to her new role and has a proven track record of building and growing a successful Water Practice at the national level and collaborating with multiple business lines to increase pursuit synergies and capture new work. She most recently served as Federal Business Development Market Sector Leader for the North American Water division of AECOM. Earlier in her career, she was an Environmental Scientist with Metcalf & Eddy, Inc., a Water/Wastewater firm, working Superfund and Brownfields sites throughout the Northeast.

Ms. Laferte has earned three degrees from the University of New Hampshire: a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli
[email protected]
(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

