Michael Baker International Welcomes Kevin Olsavsky, P.E., LEED AP, CDCP, as Mission Critical and Data Center Market Sector Leader

Data center-focused industry leader and expert joins firm's Integrated Design and Advisory business vertical

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Kevin Olsavsky, P.E., LEED AP, CDCP, has joined the firm's Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) business vertical as Mission Critical and Data Center Market Sector Leader. In this role, Mr. Olsavsky will lead the company's engagement with Mission Critical and Data Center clients, providing access to the full continuum of solutions and services offered as One Michael Baker – both through the firm and its family of companies.

He will work to expand the company's capabilities in project management, architecture, MEP, structural and fire protection engineering, planning, site selection, due diligence, cybersecurity consulting, commissioning, land development and environmental services. Additionally, Mr. Olsavsky will advance Michael Baker's growing footprint in the Energy market, leveraging his experience with central utility plants and distribution systems—key components for mission critical facilities and data centers. Working across Michael Baker's business verticals, he will collaborate closely with practice leaders, project delivery and engineering teams, marketing and business development to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions.

"Kevin is a data center–focused industry leader and subject matter expert with an established track record of guiding delivery teams through the design, construction and commissioning of mission critical facilities in the United States and internationally," said Pankaj Duggal, AICP, AIA-IA, President, Integrated Design and Advisory, at Michael Baker International. "His technical depth and operational leadership strengthen our capabilities in the rapidly expanding Mission Critical and Data Center market, positioning Michael Baker to deliver innovative, scalable and resilient solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs."

Mr. Olsavsky brings three decades of experience to his new role at Michael Baker. Most recently, he served as one of the key Principals leading the Mission Critical and Data Center market at Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure. In this role, he was responsible for business development, client relationships and key client accounts, negotiation of contracts, project delivery, team leadership and financial performance for mission critical, data center and energy projects.

Mr. Olsavsky earned a Bachelor of Architectural Engineering degree from Penn State University. He is a registered Professional Engineer and a TIA-942 Certified Data Center Professional (CDCP).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

