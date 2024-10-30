Michael Baker International Welcomes Sharif Abou-Sabh, P.E., as Northeast Director of Program Management

Mr. Abou-Sabh to oversee all aspects of the project development process from the initial planning and environmental review stages through design, construction and implementation throughout the firm's Northeast Region

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Sharif Abou-Sabh, P.E., has joined the firm as Northeast Director of Program Management. In this role, Mr. Abou-Sabh will oversee all aspects of project development process from the initial planning and environmental review stages through design, construction and implementation throughout the firm's Northeast Region, which consists of nine offices across six states. He will also play a key role in the growth and development of Program Management as a service on the national level and differentiate Michael Baker as the firm pursues Program Management work with Departments of Transportation and other agencies that oversee vehicular and rail and transit corridors.

"Sharif is known for his global perspective of the A/E/C industry, current trends, markets and key players. He has proven leadership skills and a track record of increasing revenue and growing the bottom line while spearheading operational improvements to drive productivity and reduce cost," said Magdy Hagag, P.E., Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "As the Northeast Director of Program Management, Sharif will lead the planning, execution and delivery of projects on time and within budget, as well as ensuring those projects meet Michael Baker's quality, safety and performance standards. I look forward to partnering with Sharif as we continue to evolve Michael Baker's Program Management services throughout the Northeast."

Mr. Abou-Sabh has extensive experience in leading design, production, construction management, design-build projects, progressive design-build, Private-Public Partnership (P3) and transportation infrastructure Program Management. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Abou-Sabh served as Senior Vice President and National Transportation Program Management Practice Leader for the Bowman Consulting Group. Previously, he was Program Manager at HNTB for the $12B Valley Transportation Authority BART project in San Jose, California, and Senior Director/General Engineering Consultant for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Mr. Abou-Sabh has successfully led, directed and mentored Program Management teams of all sizes such as at the $3B Chicago Transit Authority Capital Improvement Project (CIP) and the $7.4B Illinois Tollway CIP. He was also the Program Manager for the $3.6B CREATE program, a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Transportation, Chicago Department of Transportation, Metra, Amtrak and the nation's freight railroads. The program was developed to invest in critically needed rail infrastructure improvements in the Chicago area and to increase the efficiency of freight and passenger rail service throughout the region.

Mr. Abou-Sabh earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Columbia University, a Diploma in Construction Management from New York University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Ain Shams University (Cairo, Egypt).

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International