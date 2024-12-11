Michael Baker International Welcomes Tricia Quinn, AAIA, MS, as Vice President of Aerospace and Healthcare Sectors

Industry expert brings 28 years of diverse leadership experience to new role in firm's Sustainable and Resilient Solutions Vertical

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Tricia Quinn, AAIA, MS, has joined the firm as Vice President of Aerospace and Healthcare Sectors. In this role within Michael Baker's Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS) Vertical, Ms. Quinn will serve as the firm's Sector Lead for the aerospace and healthcare market sectors. She will grow Michael Baker's engagement with various federal, state and local agencies, industry partners, corporations and health systems. Leveraging her background, she will help grow Michael Baker's relationships and service offerings to differentiate the firm as it pursues and executes more projects within these market sectors.

"Tricia's career is highlighted by her global perspective of the aerospace and healthcare industries, current trends, markets and key players. She has 28 years of proven leadership skills and a record of growing national practices within these market sectors," said Pankaj Duggal, President – Sustainable and Resilient Solutions at Michael Baker International. "She is an important addition who will contribute to growing and developing aerospace and healthcare as national sectors, with a specific emphasis in the Southeast and Texas markets. I look forward to her leadership as we continue to evolve, grow, and improve our work in the aerospace and healthcare markets."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Ms. Quinn served as Principal for Jacobs, a role in which she worked on national, regional and local programs for the built environment and supported clients strategically in a variety of roles with the delivery of their projects. Earlier in her career, Ms. Quinn worked at Gensler and HOK.

Ms. Quinn earned a Master of Liberal Arts degree in clinical and neuropsychology from Harvard University. She also has a Master of Science degree in interior architecture and design from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in both finance and English from James Madison University. Ms. Quinn is a published author in the field of clinical and neuropsychology.

