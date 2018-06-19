Michael Baker International's Danielle Smith, P.E., Elected to WTS International Board of Directors

"I am honored to have been elected to the Board of Directors at WTS International, an organization that opens many doors for its members and has a growing influence on diversity success throughout the transportation industry," Ms. Smith said. "As a dedicated member for 20 years, my involvement in this organization has truly helped to advance my career."

WTS is an international organization dedicated to building the future of transportation through the global advancement of women. The organization has more than 6,500 members (including both women and men), 79 chapters and is connected to a network of 40,000 transportation professionals.

Ms. Smith has been active in the WTS Colorado Chapter since 1997, holding roles including Secretary and President. She was named the Council Chair for the pilot Northwest Regional Council in 2014 and also has served on the International Advisory Board.

"I wanted to serve on the International Board of Directors to be at the forefront of WTS initiatives that contribute and provide support to the mission of advancing women in the transportation industry," Ms. Smith said.

Ms. Smith joined Michael Baker in October 2016 as the Transportation Operations Manager. She leads an integrated team of highway, structures, drainage, traffic and construction management professionals in all aspects of transportation.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

