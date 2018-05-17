Michael Baker International's Malcolm Dougherty, P.E., Elected to ITS America Board of Directors

"It is an honor to join this distinguished group of leaders on the ITS America Board of Directors who represent established and emerging private companies, public agencies, state Department of Transportation officials, and academic and research institutions," said Mr. Dougherty. "As our nation's transportation infrastructure integrates more intelligent technologies and systems, I look forward to helping to shape public policy and opinion as these revolutionary technologies are poised to change the way we safely and efficiently move people and goods."

Mr. Dougherty joined Michael Baker in March 2018, having previously served as the Director of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Based in Michael Baker's Santa Ana, Calif., office, Mr. Dougherty drives the strategic direction, growth and performance of the firm's Transportation Practice. He leads an integrated team of regional transportation and management professionals in all aspects of transportation, including: Highways (State Departments of Transportation), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Smart Transportation, Aviation and Railroad/Transit.

"These great leaders will bring creative thinking as we continue our efforts to advance the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives and improve mobility," said Shailen Bhatt, President and CEO of ITS America, in a statement.

ITS America members are leading the technological modernization of the nation's transportation system by supporting the research, deployment and public policy for the future of ITS. The organization facilitates collaboration between private companies, public agencies, research institutions and academia while educating the public about the importance of ITS.

