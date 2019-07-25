Michael Bloomberg to Host 2019 Global Business Forum, Bringing Together Heads of State and International CEOs to Address Restoring Global Economic Stability and Investing in the Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michael R. Bloomberg announced the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF) will be held in New York City on Wednesday, September 25th at the Plaza Hotel during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this year the day-long forum will focus on aligning governments and businesses on combatting the greatest current threats to global prosperity – the rise of economic and environmental instability.

GBF has become the leading public-private forum alongside the General Assembly, convening some of the most important world leaders and CEOs to address the risks and opportunities in the global economy. With climate change an immediate threat to more than 50 percent of the world's population, and an unsure future for global trade, strong engagement across government and business is critical. This year, through mainstage keynotes, panels, and hands-on working groups, GBF will highlight extraordinary leadership that is building and maintaining economic and environmental stability, and will provide examples of action for others to follow.

"Meeting big challenges requires governments and businesses to work together, especially at a time when tensions and temperatures are both rising around the world," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, mayor of New York City 2002-2013, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action, and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases. "The Global Business Forum is a unique opportunity for some of the world's most influential people to build new partnerships, share ideas, and counter the forces that threaten peace and prosperity, with a special focus on climate change."

The initial attendee roster of the 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum includes: Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Farouk A. Bastaki, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, National Economic Council former Director Gary Cohn, New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham, Tigress Financial Partners CEO Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd. CEO Katherine Garrett-Cox, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, Novozymes President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen, The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Kissinger Associates Chairman Henry Kissinger, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Henry Kravis, International Monetary Fund Chairman and Managing Director Christine Lagarde, European Commission Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo, The Paulson Institute Chairman Hank Paulson, AustralianSuper Chair Heather Ridout AO, and Snap Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel. Attending heads of state will be announced soon.

The 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum partners include LVMH Moёt Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, BNP Paribas CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, AXA Group CEO Thomas Buberl, Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Aliko Dangote, EXOR Chairman and CEO John Elkann, HSBC Holdings Group Chief Executive John Flint, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Alphabet and Google SVP and CFO Ruth Porat, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David M. Solomon, Enel CEO and General Manager Francesco Starace, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, Allianz Global Investors CEO Andreas Utermann, and Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake.

Last year's Bloomberg Global Business Forum was attended by more than 200 global CEOs and 70 heads of state from six continents, making it the largest gathering of heads of state outside of a formal government summit in 2018. Participants included Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May, Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, Citadel Founder and CEO Kenneth Griffin, Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Jim Hackett, Baidu CEO Robin Li, SAP CEO Bill McDermott, IBM Chairman, President, and CEO Ginni Rometty, and many others.

The 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum's one-of-a-kind platform for leadership, relationship building, and collaboration will move beyond analysis and provide participants with a chance to shape an economy that meets our collective challenges and creates opportunity for all.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres' Special Envoy for Climate Action, Michael Bloomberg has become the world's leading environmentalist through his public and private sector work around the world to fight climate change. Bloomberg serves as Chair of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative, working closely with founding members Allianz Global Investors, AXA, Enel, Goldman Sachs, Government Pension Investment Fund (Japan), HSBC, and Macquarie, to support a global mobilization of private finance in response to the challenge of climate change. Bloomberg also serves as Chair of the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) industry-led Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Support for the TCFD has grown to 785 organizations worldwide who have a combined market capitalization of nearly $9.3 trillion.

Inspired by the success of the Bloomberg Philanthropies/Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign – through which more than 290 of 530 coal plants have been closed to date – Bloomberg recently announced the launch of Beyond Carbon, the largest coordinated campaign to tackle climate change ever undertaken in the United States. With a $500 million investment, Beyond Carbon aims to ­put the U.S. on track toward a 100 percent clean energy economy by working with advocates around the country to build on the leadership and climate progress underway in our states, cities, and communities. Through his foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Michael Bloomberg's lifetime giving to environmental programs prior to the Beyond Carbon campaign is approximately $500 million. He has so far given more than $8 billion to philanthropy in total. Bloomberg is the founder of Bloomberg LP which has approximately 20,000 employees in 167 locations around the world.

