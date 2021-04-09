Michael Enriquez Appointed President, HSS Florida

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has appointed healthcare leader Michael Enriquez, FACHE as President of HSS Florida. HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology, and related disciplines. In Orthopedics, HSS is ranked No. 1 in the world by Newsweek, and No. 1 in the nation – for the past 11 years – by U.S. News & World Report. HSS Florida includes a comprehensive outpatient facility in West Palm Beach and offices in Wellington opened within the past 16 months.

Mr. Enriquez brings more than 20 years of experience in a variety of settings including both health systems and physician practices. He most recently served as CEO of OSS Health, an Orthopedic-focused health system including a 26-bed surgical specialty hospital. Prior to that he was Executive Director/CEO for Premier Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates Division in the greater Philadelphia area, where he was responsible for strategy, business development, and operations.

"Michael is a seasoned health care executive with an intimate knowledge of orthopedics, and we are pleased that he will bring his expertise to HSS Florida," said Justin Oppenheimer, HSS Enterprise Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. "His proven track record will help extend the excellent experience and outcomes for our patients and the communities we serve in Florida and beyond."

Mr. Enriquez will direct all operations at HSS Florida, partnering with clinical leadership in Florida, enterprise leadership at the HSS main campus in New York City, and with HSS's partners in the Florida community.

"I am excited to be joining the HSS team which is highly recognized as the industry leader in musculoskeletal care," said Mr. Enriquez. "I'm looking forward to using my experience in and knowledge of the industry to add value to HSS Florida's outstanding patient care services."

Mr. Enriquez holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from King's College and a Master of Health Administration from Wilkes University, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

His new role is effective April 12, 2021.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021) and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation, and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics, and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

