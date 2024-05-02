Michael Everett Joins Zeta Energy as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Houston-based company that has developed a world-leading lithium-sulfur battery, announced today that Michael Everett will join Zeta as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Everett has extensive experience in the development and scaling of energy storage device products and manufacturing operations. More than 20 years ago, Mr. Everett found his way into the energy storage world by joining Maxwell Technologies, and over a 13-year period he served in a variety of executive leadership roles, leading up to his final role there as Chief Technical Officer. In these roles he initiated and coordinated multiple joint collaborations with third-party technology and product development companies, as well as leading the creation of customer-based commercialization programs, resulting in large contributions to the top and bottom lines. Mr. Everett also pioneered several initiatives inside Maxwell, including the development and industrialization of a then totally unique dry lithium-ion battery electrode manufacturing process. Notably, Zeta Energy has also developed a dry electrode manufacturing process, highlighting the synergy between Everett's skills and Zeta's technologies. Mr. Everett then leveraged his expertise in scaling battery manufacturing operations by joining Trojan Battery Company as Sr. VP of Engineering and Research, and later utilized that same expertise at Advanced Battery Concepts, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Everett's passion is in leading the development and scaling of manufacturing processes for disruptive and innovative technologies, making him the perfect choice for Zeta Energy, which is currently scaling up its lithium-sulfur battery manufacturing. As noted by Zeta Energy Chief Executive Officer, Tom Pilette, "We are thrilled to bring Michael into the Zeta family. The timing could not be more perfect. Zeta is in the process of rapidly scaling up manufacturing for our game-changing lithium-sulfur battery technology, and Michael Everett is one of the few people in the world with experience in scaling both materials and battery manufacturing. We think Michael will contribute enormously to Zeta's success."

Zeta Energy has developed a sulfurized carbon material that harnesses the exceptional energy density of sulfur, while preventing the "polysulfide shuttle" effect. Sulfur has long been of interest for batteries because its energy density is many times higher than that of traditional lithium-ion battery materials. Sulfur is also inexpensive and widely abundant, unlike most other materials typically found in the battery supply chain. Zeta Energy's lithium-sulfur batteries use no cobalt, manganese, nickel or graphite, vastly simplifying and de-risking the supply chain for batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries also have a significantly smaller CO 2 footprint than other batteries and are less vulnerable to thermal runaway.

