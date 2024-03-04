Michael Fox Joins New Holland Capital as a Partner and Head of Strategy

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Capital ("New Holland" or the "Firm"), an alternative investment manager overseeing more than $5 billion in discretionary absolute return strategies for institutional clients, today announced that Michael Fox has joined the Firm as a Partner and Head of Strategy. Mr. Fox will oversee New Holland's corporate strategy, with a particular focus on product and business development initiatives. He will also serve as a member of New Holland's Investment Committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to New Holland," said Scott Radke, Chief Executive Officer of New Holland Capital. "His product strategy expertise, proven track record, and extensive experience developing innovative solutions to support complex and esoteric investment strategies will help accelerate our growth and continue to differentiate us among multi-strategy alternative asset managers."

Mr. Fox brings more than two decades of business development and asset management product strategy experience to the Firm. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Product Strategy at BlackRock where he was focused on private debt and opportunistic credit. Before that, he was a Partner at Apollo Global Management where he helped to drive the growth of several credit, esoteric and hedge fund related strategies.

"I am excited to join New Holland as Head of Strategy during this pivotal time in the Firm's evolution," said, Mr. Fox. "Following on the heels of the recent strategic investment from AGF Management Limited, I believe New Holland offers clients an attractive value proposition and a broad suite of solutions to help them achieve their investment objectives. I look forward to supporting the Firm's growth and creating additional value for clients through an array of business development and product innovation initiatives."

About New Holland Capital, LLC

New Holland Capital, LLC is an alternative investment manager that manages over $5B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. The firm seeks to generate alpha across a wide set of diversifying strategies, with a preference for niche, capacity constrained opportunities often with emerging portfolio managers. For more information visit https://newhollandcapital.com/.

