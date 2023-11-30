Michael Heim of Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Named Among World's Top Intellectual Property Lawyers

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

30 Nov, 2023, 15:21 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed intellectual property attorney Michael Heim of Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, has earned a spot on the IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders 2024 list, which recognizes "the top experts in the IP world."

Mr. Heim led a Heim, Payne & Chorush trial team to victory earlier this year with a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict for Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc. against TP-Link Technologies Inc. of Shenzen, China.

Working alongside attorneys from Houston's Susman Godfrey, Mr. Heim presented evidence of how Atlas Global's patented technology was used without permission by TP-Link to make a series of products sold by Target, Costco, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and other retailers. The jury agreed by finding that TP-Link infringed eight different Atlas Global patents.

Mr. Heim was selected for the Global Leaders list based on independent interviews conducted by UK-based Law Business Research with hundreds of patent lawyers and their clients and IP industry professionals. Mr. Heim is among a select group of lawyers to earn multiple recommendations for the expertise in intellectual property matters.

This summer, Mr. Heim claimed a spot on the companion 2023 IAM Patent 1000 ranking based on his expertise in intellectual property strategies, enforcement, and litigation. He has earned selections on both lists for several years, among other professional honors, including Texas Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, and Chambers USA.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

