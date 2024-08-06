Michael Moskal Honored with 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGO and OneSeven are proud to announce that Michael Moskal, an esteemed advisor at MGO, a DBA of OneSeven, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager award. This recognition underscores Michael's exceptional commitment to guiding clients toward financial freedom and his leadership in the firm's investment philosophy.

Moskal's impressive credentials include being a Registered Financial Planner and a member of the Registered Financial Planners Institute. He has been published numerous times in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, featured on the popular finance website MoneyGeek, and recognized in the Wall Street Journal as a 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager award winner.

As the leader of MGO's investment philosophy, Moskal is responsible for guiding the performance of client portfolios. His dedication to building sound and prudent investment and financial plans helps clients make smart choices with their money.

"My job is to guide clients toward financial freedom for themselves and their families," said Moskal. "I achieve this by helping them make smart choices with their money and investment portfolios."

The Five Star Wealth Manager award is a testament to Moskall's hard work, knowledge, and the trust his clients place in him.

For more information about Michael Moskal , MGO and OneSeven, please visit https://mgo-inc.com/team/michael-moskal/ or contact Michael Moskal, Director of Investments for MGO Inc. at [email protected] or 216-619-9808.

