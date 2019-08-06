Michael Moskowitz Named Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America

Moskowitz has enjoyed a successful career in the technology industry. Prior to joining Panasonic, Moskowitz served as president and CEO of XM Canada and prior to that as president of Palm in the Americas International. He joined Panasonic in 2011 and since then has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Over the past six years, he has improved Panasonic Canada's margins and profitability by expanding the company's focus to include solutions-based offerings for business-to-business (B2B) customers. Today, Panasonic Canada serves a highly diverse mix of corporate and public sector customers.

"I am humbled and excited to take on this new role," Moskowitz said. "Panasonic Corporation of North America has successfully undergone an incredible transformation, redefining the relationships we enjoy with our B2B customers through innovation and customer centricity – cornerstones of our future success. That transformation was made possible by leaders like Tom Gebhardt, to whom we owe a debt of gratitude."

Kazuhiro Tsuga, president of Panasonic Corporation, said: "The board of directors and I are excited to see Michael lend his great energy and vision to building on the momentum that Tom has created in an increasingly important market for Panasonic. We wish both leaders great success, and we thank Tom for his leadership and his many contributions throughout a distinguished career."

Gebhardt was named chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corporation of North America in 2017. Prior to that he led Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, presiding over its growth into Panasonic's largest and most dynamic business in North America.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave a place that has been my home for most of my life as well as the team who made every day and every professional challenge a thrilling opportunity," Gebhardt said. "I leave confident that the company is well positioned to capitalize on the technology trends that will help our customers compete and succeed in today's ever-changing marketplace. My confidence is strengthened by Michael's business acumen and vision as well as his steady and inspiring leadership."

With the CEO transition smoothly underway, leadership announcements for Panasonic Canada and Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company will be forthcoming.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

