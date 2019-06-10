Michael Riccio, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Panasonic Corporation of North America, Inducted into New Jersey Tech Council 2019 Hall of Fame

"It's an honor to be recognized among other leaders and changemakers dedicated to investing in the continued advancement of our industry and the success of our business and government customers," Riccio said. "As a proud supporter of the NJ Tech Council and its mission, Panasonic is committed to fueling innovations that support companies across diverse industries through sustainable solutions and by expanding access to STEM education."

The NJ Tech Council CFO + Investor Awards, which took place on June 7, is an annual event recognizing the accomplishments of financial executives from the region's diverse technology and life sciences communities.

"This annual tradition is one of my favorite events because it provides an opportunity to recognize the CFOs and financiers who make growth a reality," said James Barood, president and CEO, NJ Tech Council.

Since joining Panasonic over 30 years ago, Riccio has served in key accounting and financial management positions and is responsible for ensuring that the company's business units align with overall global business goals. He has been instrumental in change management helping to transform Panasonic from its former consumer electronics roots to a leading provider of integrated business solutions enabling business customers in diverse industries and government customers to improve the lives of consumers. Notably, Riccio was responsible for the execution of PNA's strategy to relocate their Headquarters to Newark, N.J., in 2013, where it has been a dedicated community partner through STEM initiatives such as Students 2 Science and Code as a Second Language.

