Michael Watt Joins Portage Point Partners as Managing Director in Transaction Advisory Services

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Watt as Managing Director to the Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice based in the New York office.

Michael has more than 20 years of experience advising clients on value creation through acquisitions, operational improvements and divestitures. He has led multidisciplinary teams on complex transactions ranging from $25 million to more than $5 billion, with expertise spanning financial and operational due diligence, contract analysis, cash flow and working capital optimization and post-merger integration and transformation. His industry experience includes consumer products, distribution, industrial manufacturing and retail for large-cap and middle market private equity firms as well as major domestic and international corporations.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the TAS team. His deep transaction expertise, proven leadership and ability to guide clients through complex, high-stakes transactions make him an outstanding addition," said Rob Wedinger, Managing Director and Head of TAS. "Michael brings deep corporate experience and complex, cross-border transaction knowledge that reinforce our credentials."

"I am thrilled to join Portage Point and contribute to the continued expansion of the TAS practice and overall platform," said Michael. "The Portage Point reputation for delivering exceptional results through rigorous analysis, collaborative execution and hands-on leadership is a perfect fit with my approach. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive impactful outcomes for clients across all practice lines."

"Michael brings a proven track record of delivering measurable value to stakeholders through strategic insight and high level execution," stated Matthew Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "His extensive experience across industries and his ability to lead clients through critical transactions will further enhance our capabilities and the value Portage Point delivers to clients."

Prior to Portage Point, Michael was a Partner in the Deal Advisory Practice at KPMG.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners.

