Michaels Launches Birthday Parties and Enhanced Classes and Experiences

New and evolved customer experiences fuel Michaels' omnichannel transformation and growth

IRVING, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels, the best place for all things creative, is fueling the joy of creativity by offering even more ways for customers to engage online and in-store. Today the retailer announced the launch of its new "Birthday Parties" offering in the United States along with enhanced omnichannel experiences and events for all ages. This marks the latest step in Michaels' omnichannel transformation, as the company continues to invest in growth opportunities that foster and create a best-in-class customer experience.

Birthday Parties 2024 - older kids

Birthday Parties

After a successful pilot in the Canadian market last year, Michaels is officially rolling out its "Birthday Parties" offering to customers across the United States. Birthday parties at Michaels help families create fun and memorable experiences without the stress of planning, encouraging a lifelong love of creativity through engaging guided crafts for kids ages 4 through 13.

Michaels helps parents fully enjoy their kids' party by taking on all the logistics from start to finish starting at $299 for up to 8 kids, with the ability to accommodate parties of up to 12. Each two-hour party includes three different projects with all necessary supplies, a dedicated "party captain" to host and handle all set-up and break-down, and a themed evite to easily manage invitations and RSVPs. To further customize the experience, customers can purchase convenient add-ons like pizza and beverages from Domino's, goodie bags, and balloons. At launch, Michaels is partnering with DreamWorks Animation to offer a limited-time party themed around hit preschool series Gabby's Dollhouse, now streaming on Netflix. Additional party themes include Dinosaur Discovery, Enchanted Fairytale, Tie-Dye Time, and more.

Beginning March 14, customers across the country can book online by visiting Michaels.com/parties.

Enhanced Classes & Events Program

Michaels is reimagining its classes and events program, offering customers opportunities to learn something new and get inspired in the format and setting that works best for them. To support customers in turning their ideas into I-did-its, Michaels is providing convenient and affordable ways for creatives to learn new skills or hone their abilities.

"Michaels is committed to being the best place for all things creative, both through our products and the experiences and services we offer," said Heather Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing and E-commerce at Michaels. "The evolution of our classes and experiences program, now including birthday parties, offer our customers even more stress-free, seamless ways to get creative while carving a new path for Michaels' continued omnichannel growth."

In-Store Events:

Customers can visit Michaels in-store to get inspired through updated MakeBreaks and the return of Kids Club. Both experiences offer the opportunity to create a seasonal or on-trend craft with age-appropriate skills. Registration is not required, but customers may choose to sign up online for attendance reminders.

MakeBreaks: With the purchase of an affordable "base" component, customers will be provided guided instruction and all the necessary supplies to complete their craft. MakeBreaks take place the first and third Sunday of each month and are a great way for creatives of all ages to learn new skills or test out a new hobby.

With the purchase of an affordable "base" component, customers will be provided guided instruction and all the necessary supplies to complete their craft. MakeBreaks take place the first and third Sunday of each month and are a great way for creatives of all ages to learn new skills or test out a new hobby. Kids Club: A free experience for young creatives ages 3 and up with all supplies and instructions provided at no cost. Kids Club will take place the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Join Michaels for upcoming MakeBreaks and Kids Club events this month:

3/17 from 2-4pm Sunday Make Break: Painted Wood Eggs

Make Break: Painted Wood Eggs 3/23 from 10am-12pm Kids Club: Plastic Egg Bunnies

Virtual Classes:

Online classes offer customers the opportunity to learn something new anytime and are offered completely free, only requiring customers to purchase the supplies needed for the project. For a more engaging experience, customers can sign up for live online classes, or view classes on-demand for more flexibility. With projects for all levels, online classes span projects teaching technical skills like quilting, sublimation and brush lettering. Visit Michaels.com/classes to view the class schedule and register today.

