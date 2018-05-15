Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product: 3-Tier Haunted Townhouse candle holders

Hazard: The candle holder can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 10,000 (In addition, about 830 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Michaels private brand Ashland® 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders. The candle holders were sold in black, measure about 20 inches tall by 7 inches wide by 5 inches deep and have two columns of three vertically stacked candle holders. Only 3-tier haunted townhouse candle holders with SKU number 513180 and UPC code 886946019340 printed on a hangtag are included in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of tea light candles igniting the candle holder. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: Michaels stores nationwide from July 2017 through November 2017 for about $30.

Distributor: Michaels Stores Procurement Co. Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66754r-eng.php

