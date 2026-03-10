Michaels® Unveils 2026 Creativity Trend Report, Revealing a Shift Towards Creative Living in the Analog Era

A New Perspective on Creativity

"In 2026, creativity is no longer just self-expression – it's self-definition," said Heather Bennett, President and Chief Customer Officer at Michaels. "In a world that feels increasingly automated, creativity has become a natural cornerstone of the cultural return to hands-on, offline living. Our customers are moving past the passive scroll and seeking out the friction of a physical hobby. They are reminding us that the most valuable things we own aren't just bought—they're the ones we've had a hand in creating."

As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America with nearly 1,400 stores, Michaels leveraged exclusive sales and search data, consumer surveys conducted within the last six months, and insights from in-house trend and design experts to identify the eight creative movements set to define the year ahead.

The Eight Crafting Trends Defining 2026:

Main Character Maintenance: Consumers are curating their "personal lore" in physical form, turning junk journals, vision boards and personalized keepsakes into tangible archives of identity. Junk journaling searches are up 63% year-over-year and vision board searches have increased 61%, signaling growing demand for hands-on memory keeping.

Touching Grass Crafts: As digital fatigue rises, creativity is moving offline and outdoors, with portable projects becoming grounding daily rituals. Searches for analog hobbies such as knitting, crocheting, embroidery, journaling and painting have surged 136% over the past six months and yarn accessory sales grew 40% year-over-year.

Crafting Chemistry: Project-centered gatherings are replacing passive scrolling, as shared making lowers social pressure and builds deeper connection. Craft Night searches are up 103% year-over-year, Girls Night Crafts searches have increased 242%, Paint Party Kit searches have climbed 329%, and guided craft kit sales increased 86% year-over-year.

Gilded Gifting: Gifting is becoming more personal and story-driven, with consumers embracing handmade pieces that feel like modern heirlooms. Searches for mini loaf pans with lids are up 919% year-over-year, while bag charm searches have increased 912%, reflecting a shift toward meaningful, DIY gifts.

Skill Stacking: Skill is emerging as a modern status symbol, with consumers investing in sewing, needlepoint, knitting and other craftsmanship-based hobbies. Needlepoint searches are up 251% year-over-year, sewing pattern searches have increased 152%, and overall, 72% of Michaels shoppers used creative projects to save money in the past year.

Wabi-Sabi Spaces: Homes are embracing visible brushstrokes, texture and imperfection as handmade décor replaces showroom perfection. Searches for visible mending are up 144% year-over-year, while DIY home décor searches have increased 79%.

Confetti Culture: Consumers are proving no milestone is too small. Party decoration searches are up 125% year-over-year and party banner searches have doubled, reflecting the rise of everyday celebration.

KitschCraft & Charms: Driven by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, playful charm-covered accessories and resin trinkets are turning everyday items into expressive mood boards. Searches for Shrinky Dink kits are up 414% year-over-year, while resin charm searches have increased 115%.

Bringing the Trends to Life

Michaels is supporting the "Year of Creative Living" through new product offerings, new in-store experiences, and new in-store events throughout 2026. This includes expanded needlecraft assortments and fabric, which is now available in 90% of stores, as well as plans for new dedicated in-store Charm Bars and Patch Bars coming to stores later this year. Michaels will also host a series of trend-inspired in-store events starting this spring to give customers a place to experience these trends firsthand, learn new skills, and connect with their local creative community.

Read the full 2026 Creativity Trend Report here, and shop the latest trends at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca.

