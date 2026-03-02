Reimagined rewards program introduces better perks, richer benefits, and more ways for loyal shoppers to earn on everyday purchases

Michaels is expanding its loyalty program with the introduction of a new 9% rewards tier for its most loyal customers.

The updated program now features three redefined tiers — Red (3%), Gold (6%), and Platinum (9%) — designed to reward every level of creativity and celebration.

All members will receive enhanced perks like new birthday rewards, and those in the Gold and Platinum tiers will unlock Everyday Perks, providing even deeper daily savings.

Michaels credit cardholders continue to enjoy premium benefits, like periodic free shipping, no annual spend requirement, special financing, new Birthday and Everyday Perks, and an exclusive extra 10% discount on custom framing.

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaels is fueling the joy of creativity and celebration with the launch of its upgraded loyalty program, making it easier and more rewarding than ever for customers to create and celebrate what they love. Today, customers will find enhanced benefits and a new 9% rewards tier, designed to give them more back on every project, party, and purchase.

Michaels Unveils Revamped Rewards Program: More Savings, More Perks, and Exclusive Member-Only Benefits

"The relaunch of our loyalty program is about recognizing and rewarding our most dedicated shoppers," said Heather Bennett, President & Chief Customer Officer at Michaels. "By introducing a new tier structure with enhanced benefits reaching up to 9% back in rewards, we're saying thank you with more value and more inspiration for every project or celebration our customers take on."

Create More, Earn More

The more customers shop and engage, the more they unlock. Michaels' loyalty program now features three newly defined tiers designed to reward every level of creativity:

Red members earn 3% just for joining

Gold members earn 6% after $300 in annual spend

Platinum members earn 9% after $1,000 in annual spend

Each tier builds on the last, stacking on more rewards, exclusive access, and elevated recognition including tiered Birthday Perks for every member (30% for Red, 40% for Gold, and 50% for Platinum). Gold and Platinum members will also enjoy extras like:

Everyday Perks – tier-based coupons for regular-priced items that can be used everyday (20% for Gold, 25% for Platinum)

Exclusive first looks at new products and events

A complimentary Michaels tote bag just for Platinum members

Expanded Cardholder Benefits

Michaels credit cardholders continue to enjoy premium benefits, including periodic free shipping, 20% off their first purchase, special financing offers, and no annual spend requirement—now enhanced with new Birthday and Everyday Perks. While all Rewards members access exclusive member-only perks, Cardholders receive a 30% discount on items every day. Cardholders will also score an exclusive extra 10% discount on custom framing, making it even easier to create memorable keepsakes.

These updates reflect Michaels' ongoing commitment to providing a best-in-class shopping experience by delivering exceptional value to customers—no matter what they are shopping for. Enhanced rewards will be available to even more customers across North America as Michaels prepares to launch its loyalty program in Canada for the first time next month.

As of March 1, all current loyalty members and cardholders have been automatically transitioned into the new structure based on annual spend. To sign up to become a Michaels Rewards member, see a Team Member in-store or visit michaels.com/rewards.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

