Michele Buck to Assume Leadership of U.S. Confection Business on Interim Basis Upon Departure of Michael Del Pozzo

HERSHEY, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that Michael Del Pozzo, President, U.S. Confection, is departing the company effective December 12, 2024. Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer, will assume leadership of the U.S. Confection Business while the company identifies a successor from among a strong pipeline of internal and external candidates.

Del Pozzo is returning to PepsiCo – where he had worked his entire career prior to joining Hershey – and will assume a new leadership role.

Buck will partner closely with the highly experienced U.S. Confection leadership team during this interim period to lead the business through its next phase of growth and advance Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company