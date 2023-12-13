Michelle Bloom, MD, Named System Director of Cardio-Oncology at NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A renowned expert in cardio-oncology and heart failure, Michelle Bloom, MD, has joined NYU Langone Health as system director of the Cardio-Oncology Program, which provides specialized care to protect patients' heart health throughout cancer treatment and survivorship.  

Michelle Bloom, MD
Michelle Bloom, MD

Dr. Bloom is a professor in the Department of Medicine and a member of the Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine. She has a secondary appointment as clinical professor in the Department of Medicine, Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Before joining the institution December 1, she was at Stony Brook University Hospital, where she served as co-director of the Cardio-Oncology Program, director of outpatient services for the Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy Center, and associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bloom to NYU Langone Heart, where she will provide valuable expertise as we expand our cardio-oncology program," said Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Her experience as a clinician, educator, and researcher will further enhance the NYU Langone community. We look forward to a phase of significant clinical and academic advancement under her leadership in our program."

As a well-recognized and accomplished heart failure specialist, Dr. Bloom will also continue a robust heart failure practice at several NYU Langone locations on Long Island, including NYU Langone Cardiology Associates—Mineola. 

As a specialist in the field of cardio-oncology, Dr. Bloom focuses on early prevention, detection, treatment, and management of the potential cardiac effects of cancer treatments so that patients can safely continue their therapies. She will lead the system-wide program, which unites cardiologists, oncologists, immunologists and researchers from both NYU Langone Heart and NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center, to coordinate personalized cardiac care designed with our cancer patients in mind. Dr. Bloom and the team also offer specialized treatment to cancer survivors so that their risk of cardiovascular disease can be recognized early and minimized. Dr. Bloom has been a pioneer in the field, publishing in peer-reviewed journals on how to best provide cardio-oncology care.

"I take care of people for years beyond their cancer treatment and cherish these relationships, loving my patients like they are my own family," said Dr. Bloom. "After spending more than a decade managing the heart health of thousands of patients on Long Island, I'm honored to join the NYU Langone community, where there's a strong culture of innovation and patient-centeredness. With the dedication of our team, I know we can make further significant advancements in the field that will result in improved outcomes for our patients."

"We are very fortunate to have Dr. Bloom, with her background and expertise, join our faculty and patient-care operations," said Joseph J. Greco, MD, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. "The combination of her personal experiences and training translates to exceptional, personalized patient care for our Long Island community and beyond."

An alumna of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Dr. Bloom completed her residency in internal medicine at Montefiore Medical Center. She went on to complete a fellowship in cardiology and advanced training in heart failure, mechanical device support and cardiac transplant at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai before joining the faculty at Stony Brook in 2011.

Katie Ullman
Phone: 646-483-3984
[email protected]

