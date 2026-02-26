Michelle Harvey Named Vice President of Marketing for Truvista Fiber

CHESTER, S.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvista Fiber, a leading regional provider of fiber-based broadband, video and technology services in South Carolina and Georgia, today announced the appointment of Michelle Harvey as Vice President of Marketing.

"Michelle brings deep strategic expertise to our leadership team," said Jeff Auman, chief growth officer for Truvista Fiber. "Her track record of driving growth through innovative marketing, brand storytelling and customer-centric programs will help amplify our mission of delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity and meaningful community impact."

Harvey joins Truvista Fiber from a distinguished career in marketing leadership within telecommunications and related industries. In her new role, she will support the company's continued investment in fiber expansion, digital literacy initiatives and community engagement.

"Truvista Fiber's commitment to its customers and the communities it serves is impressive," Harvey said. "I'm excited to join a company that prioritizes connection to opportunity and progress along with technology advancement."

Harvey will be responsible for all facets of marketing, including brand strategy, digital and traditional marketing channels, public relations, customer communications, and market research. Her leadership will be instrumental as Truvista Fiber continues to expand its footprint and evolve its service offerings.

About Truvista Fiber

Truvista Fiber, a leading regional provider of internet, voice, video, and security services, has proudly served communities across South Carolina and Georgia for more than 125 years. With a rich history of innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Truvista Fiber continues to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.truvista.net.

