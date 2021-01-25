Michelle Hay joins Sedgwick as global chief people officer

With over 25 years of professional experience and a unique combination of human resources leadership and consulting expertise, Hay will have executive responsibilities that include overseeing the company's global HR team, managing its benefit offerings, identifying and developing talent, furthering diversity and inclusion efforts, strategizing corporate social responsibility as well as fostering a collaborative work culture and positive colleague experience.

"We are thrilled to have a strategic thinker and relationship builder like Michelle joining our executive leadership team," said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick's chief executive officer. "She will play a critical role in enhancing Sedgwick's strong organizational culture and leading people practices with an emphasis on improving our colleague experience and attracting new talent to our ranks."

Hay most recently served as global chief human resource officer for a leading international commercial real estate firm and previously held HR leadership roles at several other large corporations and consultancies, where she drove the development and implementation of new and innovative HR programs. Hay has been featured in Forbes magazine and on the Chicago Business Journal's Crain's Daily Gist podcast, offering insight and thought leadership on the state of the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic and other timely HR issues. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Related Links

http://www.sedgwickcms.com

