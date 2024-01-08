Sedgwick appoints Mike Arena as Managing Director of Workforce Absence Business Development

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Mike Arena has been named Managing Director of Workforce Absence Business Development.

Arena is a recognized expert in the workforce absence sector with more than 25 years of experience consulting with a diverse client base to design customized claims and productivity solutions. Arena has been with Sedgwick for 17 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President in Business Development. His experience spans a range of leadership roles in sales, account and claims management.

"Mike is a proven leader who is invested in client satisfaction and service excellence," said Scott Rogers, Chief Client Officer of Sedgwick. "His integrity and knowledge of the complex absence landscape have earned him the respect of his industry peers and resulted in a strong network of long-term relationships."

In his new role, Arena will develop strategies to drive global growth in today's dynamic marketplace, leveraging technology to deliver compliant solutions that prioritize the employer and employee experience.

"I'm honored to oversee the continued growth of Sedgwick's workforce absence business and excited about the opportunity to advance our strategic partnerships with clients, consultants and carriers." Arena said. "We have the global expertise that allows us to scale all of our solutions to the needs of our clients and be able to provide support for every scenario in absence management."

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

