Sedgwick wins 2024 CIO 100 Award

Award honors Sidekick application, an industry-first integration of generative AI using OpenAI's ChatGPT technology with claims management tools

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, has been named by Foundry's CIO as a 2024 CIO 100 Award winner for Sidekick, a first-of-its-kind application developed by the company's technology team. Foundry's CIO 100 award recognizes enterprise excellence and innovation in IT.

In 2023 Sedgwick launched Sidekick, which integrates OpenAI's generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) with the company's claims management platforms to give its claims professionals an advantage in their daily work.

"There is a lot of buzz about how GenAI and the use of natural language processing to respond conversationally to human prompts might transform the way people interact with technology, revolutionize work processes, and address key business challenges," said Jason Landrum, Global Chief Information Officer at Sedgwick. "With Sidekick, we've successfully piloted an application that truly has the potential to transform long-established insurance claims handling processes."

A first for the claims industry, the advanced application allows Sedgwick colleagues to explore the benefits of GenAI performance and natural language processing for day-to-day tasks, such as document summarization, claims queries, medical and biomedical classifications and more. To ensure data security, Sedgwick built Sidekick within its secure, proprietary technology environment while leveraging the capabilities of OpenAI's GPT.

"Sidekick is designed to automate important but routine aspects of our colleagues' daily work," said Leah Cooper, Global Chief Digital Officer at Sedgwick. "This groundbreaking application helps us better support our talented professionals — enabling them to quickly gain value from claim information, efficiently relay it to clients and other stakeholders, and dedicate more time and energy to the people whose care is entrusted to them."

Sedgwick has previously been recognized by the CIO 100 Awards, including in 2020 for its global smart.ly platform, which introduced automated data gathering and decision engines into the company's claims handling and intake processes. The innovations embedded in smart.ly paved the way for Sedgwick to bring Sidekick to the digital landscape.

"Once again receiving this distinguished honor from the CIO 100 Awards validates our technology team's hard work and continued drive for meaningful innovations," Landrum added. "We look forward to celebrating the outstanding expertise of our team and their tireless efforts to support Sedgwick's position as a trusted industry leader in the adoption of advanced technology."

For more than 25 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.



Sedgwick and its fellow honorees will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 33,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at foundryco.com.

About the US CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.



About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs — now numbering 190.

