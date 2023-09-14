Michelle Page Named Chief People Officer at HFA Architecture + Engineering

News provided by

HFA Architecture + Engineering

14 Sep, 2023, 08:31 ET

Page brings a decade of human resources expertise to her new role as HFA CPO

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Page (SPHR) was recently appointed Chief People Officer at HFA Architecture + Engineering.

Continue Reading
Michelle Page
Michelle Page

Page has been the Director of People + Culture at HFA for the past six years. However, she began her career at HFA in the Accounting Department in 2011. Page holds dual degrees from California State University, Stanislaus, in Accounting and Human Resources. After moving into a position supporting the Human Resources team in 2013, Page has helped to steer and expand the HR department, soon renamed People + Culture to better convey the breadth of the people-first culture that Page and other HFA senior leaders were promoting.

"I've always been a people person. The first two decades of my career were in accounting—numbers, where it's very black and white and one-plus-one is always two," Page said. "It wasn't until I had the opportunity to go to the people side that I realized where my passion lies."

She continued, "It's almost like something was unlocked. I thrive on the feelings of fulfillment and excitement I get from working with people and seeing them have those 'Aha!' moments."

The need for a Chief People Officer at HFA was grounded in the emphasis on and dedication to the Purpose, Vision, Values, and Culture Code that CEO Dave Wilgus and COO Ryan Ray have implemented in the last few years. Most obviously related to Page's line of work is the dedication to providing a work environment rooted in a "people-first culture of empowerment where talent thrives," said Wilgus (AIA, NCARB).

"Appointing Michelle to Chief People Officer exemplifies our dedication to the people-first culture that originates in our Code but extends far beyond the walls of HFA," he said. "A true people-first culture cannot stop with us; it must ultimately include our communities. It's a mindset of caring for people, which we entrust to Michelle in her new role."

Page says she is eager to begin laying the groundwork for continued evolution and growth at HFA, starting with high-impact initiatives such as succession planning and tapping into data integration/people analytics.

"I've always had this goal of leaving something better when I walk away than it was when I first touched it," Page explained "I don't get invested in having my name stamped on something. But it will be so fulfilling to me if, at the end of my tenure, HFA's leaders are more prepared and have an even stronger plan to develop the next generation of leadership coming up. I want to help position HFA for vigorous growth in the long term."    

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for diverse clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit their website at https://www.hfa-ae.com/   

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, 365309@email4pr.com

SOURCE HFA Architecture + Engineering

Also from this source

QSRs Gain Ground by Rolling Out Drive-Thru Innovations

Upcoming HFA Webinar Explores Emerging Drive-Thru Trends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.