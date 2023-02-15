Recognized Leader Brings Decades of Experience, Industry Expertise to C&F's Growing Practice

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces that Michelle Sipple – a respected industry veteran – has joined the company to lead the Inland Marine practice within its Property Lines Division. In this role, Ms. Sipple is responsible for strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability for the company's inland marine book.

Michelle Sipple Joins Crum & Forster as Senior Vice President, Inland Marine

"Ms. Sipple is an accomplished Inland Marine underwriting professional with experience in Builders Risk, Motor Truck Cargo and Contractor's Equipment," said Steve Fomchenko, President, Property Lines Division, Crum & Forster. "This position requires a great deal of underwriting acumen and relationship management skills, which Michelle possesses. She brings these key competencies and much more to the practice and to Crum & Forster. We are thrilled to have her on our team."

Her previous experience includes Inland Marine leadership positions at Everest Insurance®, Lexington Insurance Company, ACE Westchester, The Hanover Insurance Group, Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, and Chubb. She also serves on the Board of the Inland Marine Underwriters Association (IMUA) – a national association for the commercial inland marine insurance industry in the U.S.

"Crum & Forster's Inland Marine unit has an established team of experienced underwriters who understand the complexities of this highly specialized line of business," shared Ms. Sipple. "I look forward to leading this team in bringing our expert Inland Marine insurance solutions to market – tailoring them for each client's unique exposures and specific requirements while delivering value and market-leading customer service."

Ms. Sipple is a graduate of Temple University with a bachelor's degree in Finance.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $3.7 billion in gross written premium in 2021 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Amy Whilldin

AVP, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster