Complex and Michelob ULTRA Tee Up a Cultural Golf Renaissance as the Biggest Names in Entertainment Descend on Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex, the definitive platform for global culture and music lifestyle, is bringing its disruptive energy to the world of golf with the media juggernaut's first-ever golf Pro-Am, hosted at the Wynn Las Vegas on November 14. In collaboration with title sponsor Michelob ULTRA and presenting sponsor Lexus, the Complex Pro-Am will unite some of the biggest names in music, sports and entertainment with top professional golfers for an 18-hole tournament. Each team will compete for the honor of taking home the inaugural Michelob ULTRA Pro-Am cup.

Michelob Ultra Presents Complex's Inaugural Celebrity Golf Pro-Am, Powered by Lexus

The Complex Pro-Am not only celebrates golf but marks the ongoing cultural renaissance of the sport. Over recent years, the world has witnessed a surge in brands catering to golf, musicians embracing the sport, and athletes from different backgrounds taking to the green. Complex's Pro-Am is designed to make the sport more inclusive and diverse and, with authentic sponsors like Michelob ULTRA, who has a long history in golf, and is helping celebrate a new era for the sport.

During the Complex Pro-Am, Michelob ULTRA will unveil an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with Malbon, the quintessential golf-inspired lifestyle brand. Lexus will also reveal select capsule items alongside Malbon, teasing a larger collection with the lifestyle brand planned for 2025. These fashion-forward collections blend streetwear and golf culture, offering unique, co-branded items. Consumers will also get to view the recently unveiled 2024 Lexus GX 550 Malbon Edition, a special one-of-a-kind project vehicle that caters to the ultimate golf foursome, which will be displayed on the green.

Complex's inaugural Pro-Am promises to be the biggest cultural convergence on the golf course and will reimagine the game, complete with a full day of celebrity tee-offs, exclusive merch releases, product giveaways, branded content, high impact media, refreshing imbibes, and more.

Earlier this summer, Complex and Michelob ULTRA selected five winners and a guest who will attend and play in the Complex Pro-Am.

