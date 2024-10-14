Michigan engineer opens Caring Senior Service location in Oakland County

The home care service company will deliver personalized non-medical home care services to seniors

PONTIAC, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announces today that it has opened an office in Oakland County.

Caring Senior Service of Oakland County South is owned by Amr Radwan. He hopes bringing this business to the area will raise awareness of the need for quality in-home care while providing employment opportunities for local caregivers.

Owned by Amr Radwan, Caring Senior Service is now open in Oakland County and offers personalized, non-medical homecare services to the area.

"We want to enhance seniors' quality of life by allowing them to maintain their independence and foster a sense of dignity and purpose," Radwan said. "My hope is that we'll be able to create a healthier, more connected community, benefiting seniors and their families alike."

Originally from Cairo, Egypt, Radwan immigrated to the United States in 1999 to further his education. With more than two decades of engineering and financial experience, Radwan said the time was right for him to shift gears and pursue a new career path that would bring financial freedom and opportunities for his family.

"Amr is passionate about helping seniors live healthy and fulfilling lives in the comfort of their own homes, while providing peace of mind to their families," said Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter. "The aging population of Oakland County has been increasing every year since 2011 and is expected to nearly double by 2030. The need for home care is going to continue to grow, and with his diversified experience and analytical mind, Amr is going to address that need head-on and provide amazing results."

Caring Senior Service of Oakland County South is located at 27600 Farmington Rd Ste 209 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. It offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance.

For more information, call (248)-265-3734 or visit https://caringseniorservice.com/farmington-hills/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called "Close the Gap in Senior Care" to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Caring Senior Service