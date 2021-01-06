Michigan Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Melinda Geer of Glenwood Elementary in Kentwood, MI to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Geer is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Melinda for her hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students she serves."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"It is an honor to have been chosen as an Extraordinary Educator for 2021," said Geer. "I am looking forward to networking with other educators who share the same passion I have for high-quality data-driven instruction. I am also very excited to learn more from Curriculum Associates and to see where this journey takes me."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in almost half of Michigan's school districts.

