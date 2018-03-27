Michigan Technology Industry Added More than 13,000 Jobs in 2017, Jumps to Third Nationally in Tech Job Growth

With 404,300 workers, Michigan ranks 9th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in net tech employment.[1] This accounts for 8.7 percent of the state's total workforce. The average tech industry wage in Michigan is $92,000, compared to the state's average private sector annual wage of $51,790.

"The continued growth of Michigan's tech industry is encouraging and Cyberstates' ranking reaffirms Michigan's place as a national leader in tech employment," Gov. Rick Snyder said. "Through efforts like the Marshall Plan for Talent that focus on developing partnerships between educators and employers, Michigan is reinventing the way we develop, attract and invest in talent. We're continuing to help Michiganders fill high-tech, high-salary and in-demand jobs as the IT field continues its rapid growth throughout our state."

The tech sector is responsible for an estimated 7.5 percent ($34.7 billion) of the overall state economy. The state is home to some 11,328 tech business establishments.

Michigan ranked 16th in Cyberstates Innovation Score in 2017. This ranking is based on a state-by-state per capita analysis of tech startups/new tech business formations + venture capital.

The state also saw a 43.4 percent jump in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies – – such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain.

In total, Michigan employers posted 124,730 jobs for technology positions last year.

Leading tech occupations in Michigan include software and web developers (35,940 positions, up 3.4 percent last year), computer support specialists (20,040 jobs, up 2.7 percent) and computer system and information security analysts (17,750 jobs, up 3.0 percent).

The strongest year-over-year job growth occurred in the categories of R&D, testing, and engineering services (+ 5.3 percent) and software (packaged) (+ 3.1 percent).

Cyberstates 2018 (#cyberstates) is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2017 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The complete Cyberstates 2018 report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at http://cyberstates.org/

[1] Net tech employment includes tech industry workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global technology ecosystem; and the more than seven million technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

Contact:

Preston Grisham

CompTIA

pgrisham@comptia.org

202-682-4458

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-technology-industry-added-more-than-13000-jobs-in-2017-jumps-to-third-nationally-in-tech-job-growth-300620400.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

