Michio Kaku and Cathy N. Davidson to Keynote Course Hero Education Summit

Course Hero's Education Summit will take place on July 18 and 19 at the company's campus in Redwood City and the Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel. The event will bring together more than 300 educators from across 150 higher education institutions and 40 states.

"Course Hero's platform is a place where educators can connect with peers, source inspiration for materials such as assessments and syllabi, and see inside the classrooms of some of higher education's most captivating teachers," said Andrew Grauer, Course Hero's cofounder and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring together a diverse group of educators from across the country and have a truly inspiring lineup of speakers for us all to learn from."

The Course Hero Education Summit is the company's annual networking event that connects educators—to each other, to the larger teaching and learning community, and to valuable teaching resources.

With programming that includes workshops, presentations, and roundtable discussions focused on innovative pedagogy, the Course Hero Education Summit gives educators more of what they need to help them and their students succeed.

The theme of this year's gathering is "What Follows? Charting a New Course for Higher Education," and the Summit programming will focus on highlighting innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning, and on celebrating forward-thinking educators who are passionate about their students' success.

More than 50 professors will be conducting 55 sessions across 6 thematic tracks throughout these 2 days.

Featured speakers and session leaders include:

Selected sessions include:

Active Learning, Authentic Practice: A Design Roadmap (Course Design Track)

Beyond Platitudes: Approaching Difficult Conversations in the Classroom ( Student Engagement Track)

Confronting Bias and Fostering Classroom Inclusion (Faculty Development Track)

ConnectED: A Speed Networking Hour (Extra Credit Track)

State of the Student: Current Student Learning Behaviors and the Future of Education (Course Hero Track)

You Too, YouTube: How to Engage Students with Video (Tech in the Classroom Track)

