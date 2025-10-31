Mickey Thompson Named Official Tire and Wheel Sponsor of Jeep Jamboree USA and Jeep Adventure Academy

GEORGETOWN, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to announce a partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA, naming the iconic off-road brand the official tire and wheel sponsor of Jeep Jamboree USA and Jeep Adventure Academy. This exciting collaboration brings together two legendary names in off-road adventure, united by a shared mission to empower current and future Jeep owners to explore, learn and push their vehicles to new limits.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to announce a partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA, naming the iconic off-road brand the official tire and wheel sponsor of Jeep Jamboree USA and Jeep Adventure Academy. This exciting collaboration brings together two legendary names in off-road adventure, united by a shared mission to empower current and future Jeep owners to explore, learn and push their vehicles to new limits.

From first-time Jeepers to seasoned trail veterans, attendees at Jeep Jamboree USA and Jeep Adventure Academy events will have the opportunity to experience Mickey Thompson's rugged performance firsthand. A range of tires and wheels — including the Baja Boss and Baja Legend lines — will be showcased across diverse terrains and vehicle builds, giving participants the chance to learn, drive and connect with the brand and its products in real-world conditions.

Mickey Thompson products are known for their aggressive styling, bold tread designs and proven off-road performance. With tire sizes ranging from 37" to 44", the brand offers serious capability for Jeepers who want to stand out and take on the toughest trails with confidence.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mickey Thompson as the official tire and wheel of Jeep Jamboree USA & Jeep Adventure Academy," said Pearse Umlauf, President of Jeep Jamboree USA. "Mickey Thompson's legacy in off-road performance and commitment to the enthusiast community makes them a perfect fit for our events, which are all about education, exploration and building lifelong connections through off-roading adventures."

"Jeepers are at the heart of Mickey Thompson," said Matt Arko, general manager, Marketing & Product at Mickey Thompson. "Whether they've just purchased their first Jeep or have been wheeling for years, we want to help them push their limits and discover what their vehicles are capable of. This partnership is about empowering off-roaders to do amazing things – and make lasting memories – with their Jeeps, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of this community."

Attendees will have opportunities to interact with Mickey Thompson associates, gain product insights firsthand and experience the brand's commitment to performance and stand-out style.

To learn more about upcoming Jeep Jamboree USA and Jeep Adventure Academy events, visit jeepjamboreeusa.com | jeepadventureacademy.com | mickeythompsontires.com

About Mickey Thompson: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels offers performance, racing and off-road tires and wheels. Headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA, the company was founded in 1963 by Mickey Thompson and Gene McMannis. Today, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels markets their products globally, empowering automotive enthusiasts, competitive racers, and weekend warriors to stand out and Defy Limits – just as Mickey Thompson did throughout his lifetime. For more information about Mickey Thompson and its products, go to www.MickeyThompsontires.com.

