Mickey Thompson Revives a Legend: Baja Belted™ II Debuts at SEMA 2025

STOW, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to announce the launch of the Baja Belted™ II, a bold reimagining of one of the most iconic tires in off-road history. Making its debut at SEMA 2025, the Baja Belted™ II pays tribute to the original Baja Belted tire—the very tire Mickey Thompson himself raced to victory in the legendary Baja 1000.

A legend reborn: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels introduces the Baja Belted™ II at SEMA 2025, honoring the tire that conquered the Baja 1000 with Mickey Thompson behind the wheel with a bold reimagining of one of the most iconic tires in off-road history. Born from the deserts and reimagined for today, the Baja Belted™ II blends vintage attitude with modern engineering. Available in sizes for 15", 16", 17", 20", 26", and 30" wheels, it’s designed to fit everything from classic lifted 4x4s to modern custom builds.

"The original Baja Belted wasn't just a tire—it was a revolution," said Ben Anderson, senior manager, Light Truck & Off-Road and Mickey Thompson. "It featured one of the most recognizable tread patterns of its time and proved its mettle in the harshest conditions imaginable. Mickey Thompson's win at the Baja 1000 cemented its place in off-road history. With the Baja Belted™ II, we're bringing that legacy back to life for a new generation of enthusiasts."

Born from the desert and reimagined for today, the Baja Belted™ II blends vintage attitude with modern engineering. Available in sizes for 15", 16", 17", 20", 26", and 30" wheels, it's designed to fit everything from classic lifted 4x4s to modern custom builds.

Key features include:

Steel-belted radial construction (select sizes) for enhanced ride quality and reduced flat-spotting

Precision-tuned tread pattern for a smoother ride, longer wear, and reduced road noise

Deep, variable-depth Sidebiter® elements for superior off-road traction and sidewall protection

Classic, outlined white letters on select sizes for vintage style

Wide footprint for flotation and performance over loose terrain

Non-directional tread pattern for easy cross-rotation and extended tire life

The Baja Belted™ II will be available for purchase through authorized Mickey Thompson retailers beginning Spring 2026.

For more information on the Baja Belted II, as well as all of Mickey Thompson's products, visit www.MickeyThompsonTires.com or contact your local Mickey Thompson representative.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matthew Arko, General Manager, Marketing and Product Management

[email protected]

About Mickey Thompson: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels offers performance, racing and off-road tires and wheels. Headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA, the company was founded in 1963 by Mickey Thompson and Gene McMannis. Today, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels markets their products globally, empowering automotive enthusiasts, competitive racers, and weekend warriors to stand out and Defy Limits – just as Mickey Thompson did throughout his lifetime. For more information about Mickey Thompson and its products, go to www.MickeyThompsontires.com.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company