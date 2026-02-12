Microbiology Testing Market worth $10.09 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Microbiology Testing Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.79 billion in 2026 to USD 10.09 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Microbiology Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.79 billion

USD 7.79 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.09 billion

USD 10.09 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.3%

Microbiology Testing Market Trends & Insights:

The Traditional Microbiology Methods (TMM) accounted for the largest market share in 2025 with 63.0% of the shares.

The Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies segment is registered to have the fastest growth in the forecasted period of 5.7%.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2025 with 38.6% of the shares.

Microbiology testing is widely used across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, food and beverage processing, water quality monitoring, and environmental applications. Market expansion is driven by rising demand for contamination detection, stringent quality and regulatory requirements, and the scaling of industrial production. Key trends in the microbiology testing market include the growing adoption of rapid and automated testing technologies, increased use of standardized reagents and kits, and a stronger focus on quality assurance, safety, and risk mitigation across end-use industries.

The market for microbiology testing is growing steadily due to several key factors, including rising focus on contamination control, product quality, and regulatory compliance across various industrial and manufacturing sectors. As production scales and quality assurance measures improve, the need for precise and reliable microbial testing has also increased. Improvements in testing technology, such as advances in culture-based testing and the rising adoption of rapid testing technologies, have improved testing speed, sensitivity, and turnaround times. In addition, the development of standardized, ready-to-use reagents and kits has created new opportunities by streamlining processes, improving consistency, and helping manage operational costs. However, the current high cost of advanced testing systems is a significant hindrance, especially in smaller facilities with budget constraints.

By product, the reagents & kits segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The microbiology testing market is divided into three main segments based on product: instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. Due to their frequent use, broad applicability across routine and specialized testing, and crucial role in sample preparation, microbial detection, and identification, reagents and kits comprise the largest share of the microbiology testing market. Reagents and kits are used continuously throughout testing workflows, creating steady demand, unlike equipment, which is a capital purchase. They are used for contamination monitoring, quality control, and regulatory compliance in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food, water, and environmental testing. Furthermore, the growing use of standardized, ready-to-use kits enhances testing accuracy, reduces operator reliance, and facilitates quicker turnaround times, all of which contribute to this segment's supremacy.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

the microbiology testing market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotech companies, food & beverage companies, environmental & water testing, cosmetic & personal-care companies, and other end users. Among these end users, pharmaceutical & biotech companies held the largest market share in 2025 for microbiology testing. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent the largest end user segment in the microbiology testing market due to their strict regulatory requirements, high sensitivity to contamination risks, and continuous need for quality assurance across manufacturing and research processes. Microbial testing is essential at multiple stages, including raw material validation, in-process monitoring, finished product release, and stability testing, driving high testing volumes.

North America is projected to hold the major share of the global microbiology testing market during the forecast period.

The microbiology testing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in the microbiology testing market in 2025, driven by its robust regulatory framework, sophisticated industrial infrastructure, and widespread acceptance of quality and safety standards across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, water, and environmental sectors. The steady demand for microbiological analysis is driven by numerous international manufacturers, research centers, and testing labs. Additionally, market expansion is supported by the early adoption of cutting-edge and rapid testing technologies, together with substantial R&D expenditures.

Top Companies in Microbiology Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Microbiology Testing Market include BIOMÉRIEUX (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Bruker (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and IDEXX (US).

