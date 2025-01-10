MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Researches Holographic Technology Based on Quantum Tensor Network States

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), today announced the research on holographic technology based on quantum tensor network states. Quantum tensor network states are a class of states that can effectively compress quantum data, making it possible to simulate large-scale quantum systems with limited quantum bit resources.

(1) Selection and Preparation of Quantum Bits

HOLO first carefully selects high-quality quantum bits and employs advanced ion trapping technology to construct a stable and reliable quantum bit system within the quantum processor. Ion trapping technology offers excellent quantum state control and low noise levels, effectively enhancing the performance of quantum bits.

For example, when preparing the initial state of the quantum bits, HOLO uses precise laser control to trap ions in specific potential wells and initializes their quantum states to the desired configurations. They adjust the ions' internal energy levels using the frequency and intensity of the laser, ensuring that the ions are in an optimal state for quantum computation. At the same time, through precise electromagnetic field control, they regulate the interactions between multiple ions, laying the foundation for building quantum tensor networks.

(2) Constructing the Quantum Tensor Network

Constructing the quantum tensor network is one of the core steps of HOLO's holographic technology. Through in-depth research into the mathematical structure and physical properties of quantum tensor networks, a series of efficient algorithms and tools have been developed for constructing and optimizing quantum tensor networks within the quantum processor.

First, the state of the quantum system is represented as a tensor network structure, where each tensor represents the state of a quantum bit or a group of quantum bits. By adjusting the connections and parameters between the tensors, effective compression and representation of the quantum system are achieved. For example, in the process of simulating the evolution of an infinitely long entangled initial state, HOLO utilizes the properties of quantum entanglement to represent the entanglement relationships between multiple quantum bits as the connecting edges within the tensor network. By precisely controlling the strength and direction of these connecting edges, the simulation and evolution of quantum entangled states are realized.

(3) Simulating the Dynamics of Infinite Entangled States

After constructing the quantum tensor network, HOLO began simulating the dynamics of infinite entangled states. Leveraging the powerful computational capabilities of the quantum processor, they performed dynamic evolution calculations on the quantum tensor network. By precisely controlling the operations and interactions of the quantum bits, HOLO was able to simulate and track the evolution process of infinite entangled states.

In this process, HOLO employed advanced quantum algorithms and optimization techniques to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the computations. For instance, they utilized the parallel computing capabilities of quantum systems to simultaneously compute and evolve multiple quantum states, greatly increasing the computational speed. At the same time, by monitoring and correcting quantum errors, they ensured the reliability of the computational results.

By applying holographic technology within the trapped-ion quantum processor, HOLO successfully observed features of quantum chaos and light-cone-related propagation. Quantum chaos is a complex phenomenon in quantum systems, characterized by the high uncertainty and complexity in the evolution of quantum states. Light-cone-related propagation, on the other hand, is an important concept in the field of relativistic quantum information, describing how information propagates within the structure of spacetime.

HOLO will continue to focus on improving the performance and stability of quantum bits, reducing noise levels, and increasing the number of quantum bits. By integrating advanced semiconductor technologies and nanotechnology, they aim to develop higher-performance quantum processors. At the same time, they will explore new approaches for realizing quantum bits, such as superconducting qubits, photonic qubits, and others, providing more options for the development of quantum computing.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud's holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud's holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud's holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.