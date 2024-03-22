Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Drive Innovation in Medical Devices: Market Poised to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2028

BCC Research Report Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 through 2028 Signals Rapid Expansion in Microelectromechanical Systems Market

BOSTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) are minuscule devices that integrate mechanical and electrical components on a microscale. In the context of global medical markets, MEMS play a crucial role in advancing healthcare technology. They are used in various medical applications such as diagnostics, monitoring, drug delivery systems, and surgical tools. MEMS enable precise and efficient solutions for medical challenges, contributing to the enhancement of patient care and treatment outcomes on a global scale.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in Global Medical Markets expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 through 2028."

This report gives an overview of the global market for MEMS medical devices, covering data from 2020 to projections for 2028. It examines market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report focuses on products like sensors, drug delivery systems, and microfluidic devices, used in areas like diagnostics, medical research, and home healthcare. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World regions, with forecasts from 2023 to 2028 based on 2022 data.

In recent years, there have been significant advancements in the field of biomedical Microelectromechanical Systems (BioMEMS), offering precise and affordable tools for disease management and diagnostics. BioMEMS combine MEMS technology with biology to create biosensors, medication delivery systems, surgical instruments, and point-of-care diagnostic devices. The rise of disposable MEMS devices, like endoscopes, enhances convenience and demand. Integrated devices and improved inertial sensors meet the needs of modern healthcare, especially for elderly patients, by focusing on prevention. Binghamton University, State University of New York, is conducting research to enhance actuation ranges and sensitivity in MEMS devices, exploring nonlinear phenomena like resonance and chaos. Dr. Towfighian received a $2.3 million NIH grant in June 2022 for developing self-powered load sensors for total knee replacement health monitoring.

key market drivers of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) in global medical markets:

1. Growing demand for the product due to a wide range of applications. The demand for MEMS in global medical markets is increasing because these tiny devices have many different uses. They're used in various medical tools and equipment, making them essential for improving healthcare worldwide.

2. Increasing use of MEMS devices in the medical industry means that more and more Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) devices are being employed within the healthcare sector. This indicates a growing trend where these tiny, integrated devices are becoming increasingly important and prevalent in various medical applications such as diagnostics, monitoring, drug delivery systems, and surgical tools.

3. Continuous advances in the technology and products means that improvements and enhancements are continually being made to both the technology itself and the products that utilize it. This suggests an ongoing process of innovation and development aimed at making technology and products better, more efficient, and more effective over time.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $4.4 billion Market Size Forecast $7.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.5% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Product, Application, and Geographic Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China, India, Japan, Brazil, GCC Countries, Saudi Arabia, Middle East, and South Africa Key Market Drivers • Growing demand for the product due to a wide range of applications. • Increasing use of MEMS devices in the medical industry. • Continuous advances in the technology and products

Segmentation Analysis of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) in Global Medical Markets:

By Product Type: In terms of products, there are three main categories.

Microfluidics/LOC

Sensors

Drug delivery systems.

By Application Type: In terms of application, these products are used in various areas.

In vitro diagnostics

Medical devices

Pharmaceutical and life sciences research

Home healthcare

this report on microelectromechanical systems (mems) in global medical markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The MEMS devices in global medical markets was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022 and will reach $7.2 billion by 2028. The MEMS devices in global medical markets is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The global market for MEMS device in global medical market is witnessing intrinsic growth owing to wide range of products and applications, increasing adoption of MEMS devices by different stakeholders of the medical industry, technology and product advancements as well as innovations, ongoing promising research and development of MEMS devices for medical purposes and rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases along with increase in aging population. What segments are covered in the market?

The MEMS Devices in Global Medical Markets is segmented based on products, application and region. By products, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The Microfluidics/LOC segment will dominate the market in 2028. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

LABORATORIES ALL SENSORS CORP.

ANALOG DEVICES INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTEGRATED SENSING SYSTEMS INC.

KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC

MEMSCAP

SILEX MICROSYSTEMS AB

STMICROELECTRONICS

TE CONNECTIVITY

TELEDYNE DALSA

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

