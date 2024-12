Microip cotiza en el mercado de valores emergentes de Taiwán el 9 de diciembre

A Rising Star in IC Design Services! Microip Lists on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market on December 9. "Ultra-Fast IC Design R&D Platform" and "CUDA-like ASIC Software Platform" Empower Next-Generation Chips.

Microip (Ticker: 7796) debuted on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market on December 9 at a reference price of NT$60 per share. The stock opened at NT$74.5...