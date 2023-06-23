BENGALURU, India, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN, Software Defined Network (SDN) Transformation (Consulting & Implementation), as well as Enterprise Networks Technology and Service Suppliers in ISG Provider Lens™ Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services – US and UK. In the same data-driven assessment, Microland has also emerged as a Rising Star in Edge Technologies and Services, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions and Service.

Microland has been recognized once again, as a Leader in Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services in ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 across the US and UK markets

The ISG Provider Lens™ for Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services is a research report that evaluates the capabilities of service providers as well as offers market trends and best practices in networking for enterprises. The market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for agile, secure, and cost-effective networks. The leading providers are investing heavily in research and development, as well as partnerships, to expand their capabilities and market reach.

What differentiates Microland is its broad spectrum of highly differentiated network technology offerings, including Network Consulting Services, Network Transformation Services, Managed Network Services, Wired and Wireless Services, Network as a Service, SD-WAN and SASE, Private 5G, and more.

The ISG Provider Lens™ for Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services includes five quadrants and assesses providers based on vision, strategy, technology, service offerings, products, partnerships, and pricing models.

ISG recognized Microland's unique network technology portfolio, significant market presence, and customer-focused approach as key factors contributing to the company securing the position as a Leader and Rising Star across categories in both the US and UK markets. Additionally, ISG highlighted Microland's strengths in the following areas:

Managed SD-WAN: Microland's automation capabilities drive productivity and empower customers with AIOps, enabling them to meet aspired business goals

SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation): Microland's three-pronged offerings portfolio of consult, transform, and manage drives productivity by prioritizing customer centricity and UX

Enterprise Networks Technology and Services: Microland focuses on enabling next-generation technologies, including automation, analytics, and AI, to deliver client-centric solutions and services to meet their business needs

Edge Technologies and Services: Microland's vision focuses on unified operations, such as smart manufacturing and cyber resilience, to unleash the potential of edge

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Microland offers fully vendor-agnostic SASE services and solutions and includes everything from consulting to operations seamlessly against client requirements

Avimanyu Basu, Lead Analyst at ISG said: "Microland further sets itself apart by automating the implementation of a technology platform. It provides a complete platform on transformation modules, which helps clients implement any technology solution, in contrast to competitors that only offer zero-touch provisioning and point-based solutions for technology transformation."

Speaking of this recognition, Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity at Microland, said: "We are extremely thrilled to be positioned as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services for the second year consecutively. Microland continues to invest and innovate in our solutions and platforms to be customer-centric and drive business outcomes through platform-driven network transformation and operations. This recognition from ISG re-affirms our continued investment in our Platform-based approach to network services."

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital is all about making technology do more and intrude less. As we help enterprises move to next-gen technologies, we make sure this embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,700 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microland.com

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. It is a trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

