Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists
Jun 06, 2019, 13:00 ET
Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide
REDMOND, Wash., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire, July 14–18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
"We're thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I'm truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing."
Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.
Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
|
AI and Machine Learning
· Winner: Crayon Group
· Finalist: Modis
· Finalist: eSmart Systems
· Finalist: AgileThought
|
Alliance Global ISV
· Winner: Finastra
· Finalist: Sitecore
· Finalist: Cloudera
· Finalist: Icertis
|
Alliance SI
· Winner: Infosys
|
Application Innovation
· Winner: Wapice
· Finalist: Zure
· Finalist: Infosys
· Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies
|
Automotive
· Winner: Annata
· Finalist: 4ward
· Finalist: Bright Box
· Finalist: Icertis
|
Azure Influencer
· Winner: Hanu
· Finalist: SELA
· Finalist: Sol-Tec
· Finalist: Navisite
|
Customer Experience
· Winner: Quadrasystems.net (India)
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Rackspace
|
Data Analytics
· Winner: Modis
· Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: Pragmatic Works
|
Data Estate Modernization
· Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: TimeXtender
· Finalist: Version 1
· Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
|
Datacenter Migration
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Finalist: 3Cloud
|
DevOps
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Finalist: Dimensional Strategies
· Finalist: InCycle Software
|
Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker
· Winner: Reverie Language Technologies
· Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers
· Finalist: KPMG UK
|
Dynamics 365 for Business Central
· Winner: Cooper Parry IT
· Finalist: Wiise
· Finalist: NAB Solutions
· Finalist: Bond Consulting Services
|
Dynamics 365 for Customer Service
· Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines
· Finalist: DXC Technology
· Finalist: Cognizant Technologies
|
Dynamics 365 for Field Service
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Velrada
· Finalist: eCraft
· Finalist: HSO International
|
Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations
· Winner: Sunrise Technologies
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: Alithya
· Finalist: Armanino
|
Dynamics 365 for Sales
· Winner: SAGlobal
· Finalist: KPMG Advisory
· Finalist: MASAO
· Finalist: Experlogix
|
Dynamics 365 for Talent
· Winner: FourVision HR Plus
· Finalist: eBECS
· Finalist: Elevate HR
· Finalist: SAGlobal
|
Education
· Winner: Edsby
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Blackbaud
|
Financial Services
· Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
· Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions
· Finalist: Finastra
|
Government
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Planet Technologies
· Finalist: RapidDeploy
· Finalist: KPMG
|
Health
· Winner: Health Catalyst
· Finalist: Mozzaz
· Finalist: Quest Software
· Finalist: KenSci
|
Indirect Provider
· Winner: Arrow ECS
· Finalist: rhipe
· Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico
· Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain
|
Intelligent Communications
· Winner: Arkadin
· Finalist: Tata Communications
· Finalist: NBConsult
· Finalist: CDW
|
Internet of Things
· Winner: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: Telelink Business Services
· Finalist: SoftBank Technology
· Finalist: PTC
|
Learning
· Winner: Global Knowledge
· Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech
· Finalist: QA
|
Manufacturing and Resources
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: ICONICS
|
Media and Communications
· Winner: Aprimo
· Finalist: Tech Mahindra
· Finalist: AdPushup
· Finalist: SAGlobal
|
Microsoft CityNext
· Winner: Bentley Systems
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: KPMG Adoxio
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
|
Mixed Reality
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: Kognitiv Spark
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: Bentley Systems
|
Modern Desktop
· Winner: Glück & Kanja Consulting
· Finalist: Quadrasystems.net (India) Private
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Dell Technologies
|
Modern Workplace Transformation
· Winner: Phoenix Software
· Finalist: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: DXC Technology
|
OSS on Azure
· Winner: HashiCorp
· Finalist: SNP Technologies
|
Partner for Social Impact
· Winner: illuminance Solutions Finalist: MISSION CRM
· Finalist: Sparkrock
· Finalist: Alianza
|
Power BI
· Winner: Nihilent
· Finalist: Expose Data
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Campus Management
|
PowerApps
· Winner: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: C Centric Solutions
· Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited
· Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
|
Project and Portfolio Management
· Winner: Wicresoft
· Finalist: ProActive
· Finalist: Innovative-e
· Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions
|
Retail
· Winner: Obase
· Finalist: Brainpad
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: JDA Software
|
SAP on Azure
· Winner: Capgemini
· Finalist: T-Systems
· Finalist: DXC Technology
|
Security and Compliance
· Winner: InSpark
· Finalist: Maureen Data Systems
· Finalist: Onevinn
· Finalist: Edgile
|
Teamwork
· Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions
· Finalist: Inova Solutions
· Finalist: Sulava
· Finalist: Slalom
|
Argentina Partner of the Year
VU Security
|
Armenia Partner of the Year
Dom-Daniel
|
Australia Partner of the Year
Modis
|
Austria Partner of the Year
ITSDONE Holding
|
Azerbaijan Partner of the Year
SMART business
|
Bahrain Partner of the Year
Almoayyed Computers
|
Bangladesh Partner of the Year
Corporate Projukti
|
Belgium Partner of the Year
Proximus
|
Bermuda Partner of the Year
Maureen Data Systems
|
Bolivia Partner of the Year
SoftwareONE Bolivia
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year
Logosoft
|
Brazil Partner of the Year
Brasoftware
|
Brunei Partner of the Year
Tech One Solutions
|
Canada Partner of the Year
Long View
|
Cayman Islands Partner of the Year
Kirk Office Equipment
|
Chile Partner of the Year
GeoVictoria
|
China Partner of the Year
SYSTEX China
|
Colombia Partner of the Year
Westcon Group Colombia
|
Costa Rica Partner of the Year
Itco
|
Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year
INOVA Consulting Services
|
Croatia Partner of the Year
Hrvatski Telekom
|
Curaçao Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
|
Cyprus Partner of the Year
Dot.cy Developments
|
Czech Republic Partner of the Year
Unicorn Systems
|
Dominican Republic Partner of the Year
C-ven Technologies
|
Ecuador Partner of the Year
BUSINESS IT
|
Egypt Partner of the Year
HITS Technologies
|
El Salvador Partner of the Year
GBM de El Salvador
|
Estonia Partner of the Year
TVG Eesti
|
Finland Partner of the Year
Nordcloud
|
France Partner of the Year
Talentsoft
|
Georgia Partner of the Year
UGT
|
Germany Partner of the Year
Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions
|
Greece Partner of the Year
OFFICE LINE
|
Guatemala Partner of the Year
Gensa Group
|
Honduras Partner of the Year
Sega
|
Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year
KBQuest Hong Kong
|
Hungary Partner of the Year
T-Systems Magyarorszag
|
Iceland Partner of the Year
Advania
|
India Partner of the Year
G7 CR Technologies India
|
Indonesia Partner of the Year
PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)
|
Ireland Partner of the Year
Spanish Point Technologies
|
Israel Partner of the Year
U-BTech Solutions
|
Italy Partner of the Year
Var Group
|
Jamaica Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
|
Japan Partner of the Year
Fujitsu
|
Jordan Partner of the Year
Optimiza
|
Kazakhstan Partner of the Year
M-SYSTEM
|
Kenya Partner of the Year
Cloud Productivity Solutions
|
Korea Partner of the Year
Zenith & Company
|
Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year
ALBARS
|
Latvia Partner of the Year
Tilde Sia
|
Lebanon Partner of the Year
Exquitech
|
Lithuania Partner of the Year
Fortevento
|
Luxembourg Partner of the Year
Devoteam
|
Malaysia Partner of the Year
Rhipe Malaysia
|
Malta Partner of the Year
ICT Solutions
|
Mexico Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Mexico
|
Mongolia Partner of the Year
Mogul Service and Support
|
Morocco Partner of the Year
CASANET
|
Namibia Partner of the Year
Salt Essential IT
|
Nepal Partner of the Year
Tech One Global Nepal
|
Netherlands Partner of the Year
ICT Automatisering
|
New Zealand Partner of the Year
Umbrellar
|
Nicaragua Partner of the Year
Sega
|
Oman Partner of the Year
BAHWAN IT
|
Pakistan Partner of the Year
Maison Consulting & Solutions
|
Panama Partner of the Year
GBM Dominicana
|
Paraguay Partner of the Year
OLAM
|
Peru Partner of the Year
G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC
|
Philippines Partner of the Year
Crayon Software Experts Philippines
|
Poland Partner of the Year
Synerise
|
Portugal Partner of the Year
InnoWave Technologies
|
Puerto Rico Partner of the Year
Nagnoi
|
Qatar Partner of the Year
Information & Communication Technology
|
Romania Partner of the Year
Asseco SEE
|
Russia Partner of the Year
Awara IT
|
Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year
eSense Software
|
Serbia Partner of the Year
Comtrade System Integration
|
Singapore Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Asia
|
Slovakia Partner of the Year
exe
|
Slovenia Partner of the Year
Adacta
|
South Africa Partner of the Year
Mint Management Technologies
|
Spain Partner of the Year
CAPSiDE
|
Sri Lanka Partner of the Year
Tech One Global
|
Sweden Partner of the Year
Acando
|
Switzerland Partner of the Year
isolutions
|
Taiwan Partner of the Year
Systex Software & Service
|
Thailand Partner of the Year
MFEC Public
|
Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year
Davyn
|
Tunisia Partner of the Year
Neoledge
|
Turkey Partner of the Year
motiwe
|
Uganda Partner of the Year
Britehouse/Dimension Data
|
Ukraine Partner of the Year
Infopulse
|
United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year
Netways
|
United Kingdom Partner of the Year
New Signature
|
United States Partner of the Year
Quisitive
|
Uruguay Partner of the Year
Arnaldo C. Castro
|
Venezuela Partner of the Year
CONSEIN
|
Vietnam Partner of the Year
Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)
About Microsoft Inspire
Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
SOURCE Microsoft Corp.
