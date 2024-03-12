Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

News provided by

Microsoft Corp.

12 Mar, 2024, 16:08 ET

REDMOND, Wash., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable June 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2024.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

Also from this source

New consortium of healthcare leaders announces formation of Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN), making safe and fair AI accessible to every healthcare organization

New consortium of healthcare leaders announces formation of Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN), making safe and fair AI accessible to every healthcare organization

Monday, at the HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference, a new consortium of healthcare leaders announced the creation of the Trustworthy & Responsible AI ...
Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2024 second-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics