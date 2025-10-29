Microsoft Cloud and AI Strength Drives First Quarter Results

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $77.7 billion and increased 18% (up 17% in constant currency)

Operating income was $38.0 billion and increased 24% (up 22% in constant currency)

Net income, on a GAAP basis, was $27.7 billion and increased 12%, and on a non-GAAP basis was $30.8 billion and increased 22% (up 21% in constant currency)

Diluted earnings per share, on a GAAP basis, was $3.72 and increased 13%, and on a non-GAAP basis was $4.13 and increased 23% (up 21% in constant currency)

Non-GAAP results exclude the impact from investments in OpenAI, explained in the Non-GAAP Definition section below

"Our planet-scale cloud and AI factory, together with Copilots across high value domains, is driving broad diffusion and real-world impact," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "It's why we continue to increase our investments in AI across both capital and talent to meet the massive opportunity ahead."

"We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year, exceeding expectations across revenue, operating income, and earnings per share," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. "Continued strength in the Microsoft Cloud reflects the growing customer demand for our differentiated platform."

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.





Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2024 As Reported (GAAP) $24,667 $3.30 Impact from investments in OpenAI 523 0.07 2024 As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $25,190 $3.37 2025 As Reported (GAAP) $27,747 $3.72 Impact from investments in OpenAI 3,086 0.41 2025 As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $30,833 $4.13 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 12 % 13 % Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 11 % 11 % Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) 22 % 23 % Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency 21 % 21 %

Business Highlights

Microsoft Cloud revenue was $49.1 billion and increased 26% (up 25% in constant currency), and commercial remaining performance obligation increased 51% to $392 billion.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $33.0 billion and increased 17% (up 14% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud revenue increased 17% (up 15% in constant currency)

Microsoft 365 Consumer cloud revenue increased 26% (up 25% in constant currency)

LinkedIn revenue increased 10% (up 9% in constant currency)

Dynamics 365 revenue increased 18% (up 16% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $30.9 billion and increased 28% (up 27% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Azure and other cloud services revenue increased 40% (up 39% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.8 billion and increased 4%, with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM and Devices revenue increased 6%

Xbox content and services revenue increased 1% (relatively unchanged in constant currency)

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 16% (up 15% in constant currency)

Microsoft returned $10.7 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Business Outlook

Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.

Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Customer Stories

Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, services, and enhancements. These releases are driven by years of significant research and development investments, to empower customers with greater productivity, security, and differentiated value.

This momentum is reflected in stories that showcase how our technology is shaping industries and driving customer success. We share innovation updates on our product blogs across Azure, Microsoft 365, and more on our Official Microsoft blog.

Webcast Details

Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Alice Jolla, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, corporate secretary and deputy general counsel, and Jonathan Neilson, vice president of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company's performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. To access the earnings call, dial (877) 407-0666 or +1-201-689-8023 for international. The webcast will be available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor for replay through the close of business on September 30, 2026.

Non-GAAP Definition

Impact from investments in OpenAI. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, net income and diluted earnings per share were impacted by losses from investments in OpenAI, which resulted in a decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share of $3.1 billion and $0.41, respectively. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share were impacted by losses from investments in OpenAI, which resulted in a decrease in net income and diluted earnings per share of $523 million and $0.07, respectively.

Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the impact from investments in OpenAI to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Constant Currency

Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating

Income Net

Income Diluted

Earnings

per Share 2024 As Reported (GAAP) $65,585 $30,552 $24,667 $3.30 2024 As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $65,585 $30,552 $25,190 $3.37 2025 As Reported (GAAP) $77,673 $37,961 $27,747 $3.72 2025 As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $77,673 $37,961 $30,833 $4.13 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 18 % 24 % 12 % 13 % Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) 18 % 24 % 22 % 23 % Constant Currency Impact $1,015 $730 $430 $0.06 Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 17 % 22 % 11 % 11 % Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency 17 % 22 % 21 % 21 %

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) Productivity and

Business Processes Intelligent Cloud More Personal

Computing 2024 As Reported (GAAP) $28,317 $24,092 $13,176 2025 As Reported (GAAP) $33,020 $30,897 $13,756 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 17 % 28 % 4 % Constant Currency Impact $656 $251 $107 Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 14 % 27 % 4 %

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Percentage Change

Y/Y (GAAP) Constant

Currency Impact Percentage Change

Y/Y Constant

Currency Microsoft Cloud 26 % (1) % 25 % Commercial remaining performance obligation 51 % 0 % 51 % Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud 17 % (2) % 15 % Microsoft 365 Consumer cloud 26 % (1) % 25 % LinkedIn 10 % (1) % 9 % Dynamics 365 18 % (2) % 16 % Azure and other cloud services 40 % (1) % 39 % Windows OEM and Devices 6 % 0 % 6 % Xbox content and services 1 % (1) % 0 % Search and news advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs 16 % (1) % 15 %

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:

intense competition in all of our markets that could adversely affect our results of operations;

focus on cloud-based and AI services presenting execution and competitive risks;

significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;

acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that could have an adverse effect on our business;

cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;

disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;

the possibility that we may not be able to protect information in our products and services from use by others;

abuse of our advertising, professional, marketplace, or gaming platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;

products and services, how they are used by customers, and how third-party products and services interact with them, presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;

issues about the use of AI in our offerings that may result in reputational or competitive harm, or liability;

excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;

supply or quality problems;

potential consequences of new, existing, and evolving legal and regulatory requirements;

claims against us that could result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;

uncertainties relating to our business with government customers;

additional tax liabilities;

an inability to protect and utilize our intellectual property may harm our business and operating results;

claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;

damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and results of operations;

adverse economic or market conditions that could harm our business;

catastrophic events or geopolitical conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that could disrupt our business;

exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange; and

the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.

For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Microsoft's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft's Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft's Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.

All information in this release is as of September 30, 2025. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION













INCOME STATEMENTS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024 Revenue:





Product $15,922

$15,272 Service and other 61,751

50,313 Total revenue 77,673

65,585 Cost of revenue:





Product 2,922

3,294 Service and other 21,121

16,805 Total cost of revenue 24,043

20,099 Gross margin 53,630

45,486 Research and development 8,146

7,544 Sales and marketing 5,717

5,717 General and administrative 1,806

1,673 Operating income 37,961

30,552 Other expense, net (3,660)

(283) Income before income taxes 34,301

30,269 Provision for income taxes 6,554

5,602 Net income $27,747

$24,667 Earnings per share:





Basic $3.73

$3.32 Diluted $3.72

$3.30 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 7,433

7,433 Diluted 7,466

7,470

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS (In millions) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



2025 2024 Net income $27,747 $24,667 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:



Net change related to derivatives (3) (10) Net change related to investments 687 1,114 Translation adjustments and other (98) 304 Other comprehensive income 586 1,408 Comprehensive income $28,333 $26,075

BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)







September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $28,849 $30,242 Short-term investments 73,163 64,323 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 102,012 94,565 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $687 and $944 52,894 69,905 Inventories 1,130 938 Other current assets 33,030 25,723 Total current assets 189,066 191,131 Property and equipment, net of accumulated

depreciation of $98,880 and $93,653 230,861 204,966 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,791 24,823 Equity and other investments 11,465 15,405 Goodwill 119,497 119,509 Intangible assets, net 21,236 22,604 Other long-term assets 39,435 40,565 Total assets $636,351 $619,003 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $32,580 $27,724 Current portion of long-term debt 7,832 2,999 Accrued compensation 9,201 13,709 Short-term income taxes 3,655 7,211 Short-term unearned revenue 58,987 64,555 Other current liabilities 22,741 25,020 Total current liabilities 134,996 141,218 Long-term debt 35,376 40,152 Long-term income taxes 26,569 25,986 Long-term unearned revenue 2,546 2,710 Deferred income taxes 2,852 2,835 Operating lease liabilities 17,348 17,437 Other long-term liabilities 53,588 45,186 Total liabilities 273,275 275,524 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized

24,000; outstanding 7,434 and 7,434 110,964 109,095 Retained earnings 254,873 237,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,761) (3,347) Total stockholders' equity 363,076 343,479 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $636,351 $619,003

CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS (In millions) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



2025 2024 Operations



Net income $27,747 $24,667 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations:



Depreciation, amortization, and other 13,061 7,383 Stock-based compensation expense 2,983 2,832 Net recognized gains on investments and derivatives (1,007) (125) Deferred income taxes 2,491 (1,433) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 16,490 14,037 Inventories (192) (373) Other current assets (1,162) (82) Other long-term assets (394) (1,761) Accounts payable (614) (916) Unearned revenue (5,418) (5,553) Income taxes (2,944) 1,016 Other current liabilities (5,507) (5,479) Other long-term liabilities (477) (33) Net cash from operations 45,057 34,180 Financing



Repayments of debt, maturities of 90 days or less 0 (5,746) Repayments of debt 0 (966) Common stock issued 689 706 Common stock repurchased (5,650) (4,107) Common stock cash dividends paid (6,169) (5,574) Other, net (669) (889) Net cash used in financing (11,799) (16,576) Investing



Additions to property and equipment (19,394) (14,923) Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired and divestitures,

and purchases of intangible and other assets (578) (1,849) Purchases of investments (17,671) (1,620) Maturities of investments 6,031 2,136 Sales of investments 3,262 1,968 Other, net (6,209) (913) Net cash used in investing (34,559) (15,201) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (92) 122 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,393) 2,525 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,242 18,315 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $28,849 $20,840





SEGMENT RESULTS

(In millions) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30,







2025 2024

Productivity and Business Processes





Revenue $33,020 $28,317

Cost of revenue 5,721 5,294

Operating expenses 6,892 6,507

Operating income $20,407 $16,516

Intelligent Cloud





Revenue $30,897 $24,092

Cost of revenue 12,314 8,614

Operating expenses 5,192 4,975

Operating income $13,391 $10,503

More Personal Computing





Revenue $13,756 $13,176

Cost of revenue 6,008 6,191

Operating expenses 3,585 3,452

Operating income $4,163 $3,533

Total





Revenue $77,673 $65,585

Cost of revenue 24,043 20,099

Operating expenses 15,669 14,934

Operating income $37,961 $30,552



