Microsoft collaborates with Mass General Brigham and University of Wisconsin-Madison to further advance AI foundation models for medical imaging

Collaborations empower the healthcare industry to create a vast array of medical imaging copilot applications that will help enhance radiologists' experiences and contribute to better patient outcomes

REDMOND, Wash., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced collaborations with leading academic medical systems Mass General Brigham and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health along with its partnering health system, UW Health, to accelerate solving some of the biggest challenges in radiology and further advance AI in medical imaging to drive clinician efficiency and enable better health outcomes. The collaborations will foster research and innovation tied to the advancement of high-performing multimodal AI foundation models that empower the entire radiology ecosystem to build on top of the secure Microsoft Azure AI platform and extend the Nuance (a Microsoft company) suite of radiology applications, delivering a wide array of high-value medical imaging copilot applications.

Medical imaging plays a crucial role in healthcare. Health systems spend an estimated $65 billion each year on imaging,1 and approximately 80% of all hospital and health system visits include at least one imaging exam related to more than 23,000 conditions.2 Faced with challenges that the overall healthcare industry grapples with, including physician burnout and staffing shortages, healthcare organizations are looking to generative AI to help reduce workloads, enhance workflow efficiencies, and improve the accuracy and consistency of medical image analysis for care delivery, clinical trials recruitment and drug discovery. Generative AI in radiology also may help enhance patient experiences by reducing wait times for imaging results, further opening up access to care and improving the quality of care.

With the right multimodal data-enriched medical imaging foundation models, Microsoft and its partners will explore how advanced algorithms and applications can help radiologists and other clinicians interpret medical images, as well as assist with report generation, disease classification and structured data analysis.

Microsoft has long been focused on the potential of providing high-performing first- and third-party advanced foundation models and copilot experiences across the ecosystem to empower everyone on the planet to achieve more. Additionally, Microsoft has been an innovator in the space of medical imaging research and biomedical natural language processing, collaborating with experts in medicine to democratize AI and empower researchers, hospitals, life science organizations and healthcare providers to develop new models and systems.

Through these collaborations, researchers and clinicians at Mass General Brigham, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and UW Health will work with Microsoft to further advance state-of-the-art multimodal foundation models. The organizations will collaborate on the development, testing and validation of the latest breakthrough technology, deploying real-world use cases into clinical workflows3 including via Nuance's PowerScribe radiology reporting platform, used by the majority of radiologists in the U.S., and the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, which offers a single point of access to automate and scale use of third-party medical imaging AI models for a range of modalities and specialties.

"Generative AI has transformative potential to overcome traditional barriers in AI product development and to accelerate the impact of these technologies on clinical care. As healthcare leaders, we need to carefully and responsibly develop and evaluate such tools to ensure high-quality care is in no way compromised," said Keith J. Dreyer, D.O., Ph.D., chief data science officer and chief imaging officer at Mass General Brigham and leader of the Mass General Brigham AI business. "Foundation models fine-tuned on Mass General Brigham's vast multimodal longitudinal data assets can enable a shorter development cycle of AI/ML-based software as a medical device and other clinical applications, for example, to automate the segmentation of organs and abnormalities in medical imaging and increase radiologists' efficiency and consistency."

"Our institutions have a reputation for embracing technical innovations as opportunities to lead the transformation of our field with new scientific discovery and improvement in clinical care," said Scott Reeder, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and radiologist at UW Health. "We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft on the development, validation and thoughtful clinical investigation of generative AI in the medical imaging space. Our focus is to bridge the gap within medical imaging from innovation to patient care in ways that improve outcomes and make innovative care more accessible."

"We are proud to announce our expanded collaborations with leading institutions like Mass General Brigham and UW. Along with other industry partners, our joint efforts aim to leverage the power of imaging foundation models to improve experiences and workflow efficiency across the radiology ecosystem in a way that is reliable, transparent and secure," said Peter Durlach, corporate vice president, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. "Together, we are not only advancing medical imaging, but also helping deliver more accessible and better-quality patient care in a very resource-constrained environment."

The industry continues to see rapid advancements in generative AI in radiology and other imaging specialties. With these advances comes an even greater responsibility to prioritize patient privacy and build systems guided by Microsoft's Responsible AI principles. In addition to building our own AI systems responsibly and in ways that warrant people's trust, we empower our customers with tools and features to do the same. We invest in our customers' responsible AI goals in three ways:

We stand behind our customers' deployment and use of AI through our AI Customer Commitments.

We build responsible AI tools for our customers to use in developing their own AI applications responsibly.

We provide transparency documentation to customers to provide important information about our AI platforms and applications.

The collaborations with Mass General Brigham, UW and many other industry partners aim to accelerate the development of high-performing foundation models for medical imaging that support and enable the greater healthcare ecosystem in a way that adheres to Microsoft's responsible AI principles. Read more in our 2024 Responsible AI Transparency Report.

1 JAMA. 2012;307(22):2400-2409. doi:10.1001/jama.2012.5960

2 Healthcare, Definitive. "Healthcare Analytics & Provider Data | Definitive Healthcare." Definitive Healthcare – Database of Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, www.definitivehc.com

3 Subject to appropriate regulatory approvals

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.