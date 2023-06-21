Microsoft Exec Joram Borenstein Joins Authomize's Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, an Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform, announced today that Microsoft's Technical Advisor (Commercial Solution Areas) General Manager Joram Borenstein has joined Authomize's Board of Directors.

Borenstein brings his wealth of experience in the cybersecurity market to Authomize, previously serving as the General Manager of Microsoft's Security Sales GTM & Strategy, VP of Partners and Marketing for NICE Actimize, and as Director of Compliance and Risk at RSA Security among many of his roles throughout his career.

He recently served as a Member of the World Economic Forum's Secure and Responsible Innovation Working Group, the U.S. Federal Reserve's Secure Payments Task Force, and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors' Fintech Advisory Panel. He was previously an Advisor to Kognos (acquired by Devo) and to Conjur (acquired by CyberArk) and holds CISSP and CISA certifications.

"We are excited to welcome Joram to our Board," says Dotan Bar Noy, Authomize's CEO and Co-founder. "He brings with him an extensive record of guiding cybersecurity companies along their path of growth. The identity security market has exploded as organizations recognize the necessity of protecting their assets across the cloud. We look forward to capitalizing on Joram's vast experience, deep knowledge of the market, and proven leadership to help us navigate our way to success."

The addition of Borenstein to Authomize's Board of Directors marks the latest step in the company's relationship with Microsoft, including early investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund, and most recently, membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Cooperation with Microsoft has only deepened in recent months as Microsoft Identity Protection has begun ingesting identity and access activity data from Authomize as part of the Risky Users feature to enable more granular and accurate Conditional Access outcomes. These data inputs from Authomize include identity threat intelligence that uncovers compromised credentials posted on the dark web, and cross environmental monitoring to continuously detect account takeover attempts, enabling security teams to take decisive, focused action that ensures stronger security while minimizing friction for users.

"Authomize brings much needed visibility and context for identity security, filling in critical gaps across multi-cloud, SaaS, and IAM," says Borenstein. "I am thrilled to join the team during their expansion, building new partnerships and creating opportunities throughout the ecosystem to integrate Authomize's identity security insights for faster, more effective remediation operations as part of the overall security stack."

Authomize protects organizations from identity-based cyberattacks with the first Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform. Authomize collects and normalizes data of identities, access privileges, assets, and activities from cloud services, applications, and IAM solutions in order to detect, investigate and respond to identity risks and threats. Customers use Authomize to gain visibility of actual access, achieve least privilege across cloud services and applications, secure their IAM infrastructure, and automate compliance and audit preparations. Backed by Tenable, Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

