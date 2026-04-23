Pivot Point Consulting Appoints Veteran Healthcare Finance Executive Thomas Kaylor as Chief Financial Officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader, today announced the appointment of Thomas Kaylor as chief financial officer. As Pivot Point Consulting enters its next phase of growth following its combination with Innovative Consulting Group , Kaylor will lead the firm's financial strategy and support its continued expansion across providers, payers, life sciences, and technology organizations nationwide.

Kaylor brings more than 30 years of finance and consulting experience and has spent the last decade as CFO of healthcare and consulting organizations. Most recently, he served as CFO of Knack RCM, which was acquired by The Carlyle Group in 2025. He previously held several senior financial leadership roles after beginning his career at PwC. A certified public accountant, Kaylor holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University.

"Bringing Tom on board marks an important moment for our leadership team," said Dave Dyell, managing partner of Pivot Point Consulting. "He is a collaborative leader with deep CFO experience in private equity-backed healthcare services businesses, and has a proven track record of guiding acquisitions, strategic financing, and financial systems transformations. His passion for building high-performing finance teams and delivering measurable business outcomes makes him the ideal partner to drive our next phase of growth."

"There are few healthcare IT organizations position\ed the way that Pivot Point Consulting is today," said Kaylor. "Pivot Point Consulting has built remarkable momentum serving providers, payers, and life sciences organizations, and the opportunity ahead is one I have spent my career preparing for. I look forward to partnering with the entire leadership team to align our financial strategy with the company's growth, scale the platform with discipline, and help drive long-term value for our clients, our people and our partners."

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About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting ignites possibility with healthcare organizations and partners to navigate pivot points. We bring Best in KLAS managed services, strategic advisory and talent solutions so providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations can move faster, make decisions with confidence and lead what's next. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and has been repeatedly recognized as a top performer by KLAS in multiple categories, including Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services (2026-2023), #2 Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2026), Best in KLAS: Technical Services (2024), and #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020). For more information, visit www.pivotpointconsulting.com .

Media Contact

Jillian Wood

Pivot Point Consulting

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SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting